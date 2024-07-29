Maruti Grand Vitara Clocks 1 Lakh Sales In The Last 10 Months; Crosses 2 Lakh Mark

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has clocked 2 lakh unit sales of the Grand Vitara since its launch in July 2022. The Grand Vitara crossed this figure in the last 23 months, but the last 1 lakh units were sold in just 10 months.

According to the official statement, the company saw the highest demand for the strong hybrid and S-CNG variants. The Grand Vitara is one of the two offerings in its segment to be sold with a strong hybrid and CNG fuel option. The Toyota Hyryder is the only other car to offer both in this segment.

Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The introduction of the Grand Vitara has been pivotal for us in the SUV segment. This dynamic vehicle has truly demonstrated its excellence by becoming India's fastest mid-SUV to surpass 2 lakh sales in just 23 months. The Grand Vitara has revolutionized its segment by inspiring customers to make sustainable choices with the Strong Hybrid."

"The ALLGRIP technology has also resonated well with SUV lovers, furthering our endeavor to promote clean mobility solutions along with an adventurous driving experience. This indeed underscores the Grand Vitara's philosophy of ruling every road. With a market share of 12% in Q1 FY24, the Grand Vitara has not only established our credentials in the hyperactive mid-SUV segment but has also played a crucial role in growing the segment."

Recently, Hyundai had also confirmed that it managed to achieve 1 lakh unit sales of the new Creta in the past 6 months. This number is far quicker than the Grand Vitara. Maruti sells the Grand Vitara through its Nexa range of premium dealerships, along with the Ignis, Baleno, Jimny, Fronx, and the Invicto.