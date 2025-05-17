Upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUVs To Wait For- E Vitara To Grand Vitara 7 Seater

Maruti Suzuki India, despite being the largest car maker in the country, is targeting sales growth. To gain numbers, the automaker has plans to expand its model lineup with the addition of new models in the range. These new cars will cover various segments, creating space for the Indian automaker in new territories. For instance, with the new models, the OEM will enter the market of electric vehicles among other segments. Here we take a look at the details of these upcoming models.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

When discussing the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, it's important to highlight that this will be the brand's first electric vehicle in its segment. Additionally, it will serve as the flagship model within a burgeoning segment that features competitors such as the Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, and Mahindra BE 6. To secure a robust market position, the EV will be available with two different battery capacities: 49 kWh and 61 kWh, offering a certified range of up to 500 km.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-Seater

The Grand Vitara will be the brand's first SUV designed as a 7-seater. Based on earlier leaked spy images, it will adhere to the brand's design aesthetic. As a version with additional seating, this SUV will be relatively longer, maintaining shared styling elements with the current Grand Vitara. Additionally, the vehicle will feature a completely redesigned front end along with a new look for the rear. However, the overall shape is expected to remain consistent, albeit with a fresh design for the alloy wheels.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7 Seat Representation

Regarding the powertrain, the seven-seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will probably utilize the same engine options as the existing five-seater model. This suggests it will come equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, available in both FWD and AWD configurations, and transmission choices that include a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. There will also be a hybrid engine option consisting of a 1.5-litre unit paired with a CVT.

Maruti Suzuki Hustler

The company is also working on another new SUV, called the Hustler. The design of the Maruti Suzuki Hustler reflects its Kei car heritage. It features a compact shape with a boxy profile. The variant that was previously spotted in the country showcased a dual-tone finish with plastic cladding along the sides. It also had a flat, upright hood and relatively small wheels. With all these characteristics, its length measures less than 3.3 meters, and the wheelbase is approximately 2.4 meters. Information about the Suzuki Hustler is limited, but it is anticipated to be equipped with a 660 cc engine, delivering 48 hp in its naturally aspirated variant.