Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Confirmed For September 3

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is set to launch its first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, in the country on September 3. Showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the electric vehicle is among the most awaited models in the country. Coming from one of the largest car manufacturers in India, the car is expected to hold an important position in the market, competing against rivals like Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, and others.

So far, the brand has disclosed several details about the vehicle gradually. To begin with the design, the design features a three-point matrix LED daytime running light integrated into the headlight. Additionally, the distinctive piano black accents in the center of the headlight are also eye-catching. The brand has placed Nexa branding on the rear windshield. All of this is complemented by 18-inch alloy wheels, sturdy C pillars, and a fresh design for the LED taillights.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe To Make India Debut On August 12

Inside, the electric SUV sports a dual-tone interior with Brown and Black hues. Diving into details, there is a new two-spoke steering wheel. On the technological front, the electric vehicle boasts a 10.1-inch infotainment display and a 10.25-inch instrument panel. Furthermore, the brand has included leatherette seating and a fixed glass roof.

Regarding features, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara includes ventilated front seats, a driver's seat that adjusts in 10 ways, sliding and reclining rear seats, 7 airbags, Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a wireless charging pad, keyless entry, a ride-by-wire system, and ambient lighting.

The Maruti Suzuki E Vitara will be available with two battery options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The smaller battery will provide a WLTP range of 346 km, while the larger battery pack is expected to deliver a range of 428 km in its single-motor version. Meanwhile, the dual-motor variant equipped with the 61 kWh battery pack will have a range of 412 km.

In terms of power, the single-motor 49 kWh model produces 142 bhp, whereas the 61 kWh variant offers a higher output of 172 bhp. Both versions generate a peak torque of 192.5 Nm. In contrast, the all-wheel-drive variant, which is equipped with dual motors, produces a combined power of 178 bhp and 300 Nm of torque.