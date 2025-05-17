MG Windsor EV Pro Starts Reaching Dealerships Across India

JSW MG Motor India recently launched the Windsor EV Pro in the Indian market. The electric car comes at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with BaaS (Battery as a Service). It is an upgraded version of the Windsor EV already on sale in the country and comes with a larger battery pack along with an extended feature list. Now, with the official launch and first set of 8,000 bookings out of the way, the car has started reaching dealerships. Here are all the details of the vehicle.

Beginning with the highlight, the MG Windsor Pro is fitted with a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack. This battery offers a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge, surpassing the 332 km range provided by the standard 38 kWh battery pack. Meanwhile, the power specifications remain unchanged. It still features an electric motor that produces 136 hp and 200 Nm of torque. This power is delivered to the front wheels to propel the vehicle forward.

In terms of design, the MG Windsor EV keeps its current appearance. However, there are several updates. For example, the vehicle now sports a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels, and there is an "ADAS" badge on the tailgate. All of this is further enhanced by new colour options like Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver, and Glaze Red.

The Windsor EV Pro also sees updates inside the cabin. The brand now provides a lighter interior in place of the black upholstery found in the standard version. Additionally, the list of features now includes a powered tailgate and Level 2 ADAS functionalities such as traffic jam assist, adaptive cruise control, and more, which were not available in the previous model.

The MG Windsor EV Pro comes with vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle capabilities. The V2L feature allows the owner to utilize the vehicle's power to run various devices, while the V2V feature facilitates energy sharing between compatible vehicles.