Hyundai India To Launch 26 New Cars By 2030 To Regain Top Spot

Hyundai India has today announced that it will be on a launching spree until the closing of FY'30. The South Korean carmaker will launch over 26 models in the country. The company has affirmed to launch 20 ICE vehicles and 6 EVs in India between FY'25 and FY'30. Also, there will be hybrid models entering the Indian showrooms of the brand. A strong hybrid vehicle could enter the Indian market as soon as September this year. The announcement came when it announced the Q4 results.

The automaker has announced its production expansion plans to support the arrival of new models. It will start production at its Talegaon facility in Pune by Q3 2026. The production unit is expected to facilitate hybrid vehicles as well.

Also, the company reported a 4 per cent dip in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,614 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2025, on account of lower sales in the domestic market. The automaker had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,677 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 17,940 crore for the period under review as compared with Rs 17,671 crore in the year-ago period, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it sold 1,53,550 units in the domestic market in the fourth quarter as compared with 1,60,317 units in the same period of FY24.

Exports increased to 38,100 units in the fourth quarter as compared with 33,400 units in the year-ago period.

For the entire 2023-24 fiscal, the company reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 5,640 crore, down 7 per cent as against Rs 6,060 crore in FY24. Revenue increased to Rs 69,193 crore for the last fiscal as compared with Rs 69,829 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

The company's domestic sales declined to 5,98,666 units last fiscal as against 6,14,721 units in FY24. Exports remained flat at 1,63,386 units in FY25 as compared with 1,63,155 units in 2023-24 fiscal.