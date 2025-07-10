Hyundai, IIT Madras Join Hands To Launch Hydrogen Innovation Hub In Chennai

In a major push for green mobility, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the establishment of its HTWO Innovation Centre in Chennai, in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras). The ₹100-crore initiative at the new Discovery Campus of IIT Madras aims to develop a fully localised hydrogen ecosystem—from production to transportation—paving the way for clean, sustainable mobility solutions in India.

The HTWO Innovation Centre will serve as a collaborative platform that brings together industry, academia, and government. It will foster innovation by incubating start-ups, supporting researchers, and enabling companies to develop end-to-end hydrogen solutions. Hyundai's move is being seen as a strategic step to align with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and decarbonisation goals.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Gopal Krishnan C S, full-time director and Chief Manufacturing Officer of Hyundai Motor India, said "We are committed to building a hydrogen value chain by localising technologies. This centre will encourage start-ups and innovators to bring out solutions tailored for Indian conditions."

He added that hydrogen-powered vehicles, which offer higher efficiency and zero emissions, could become a critical part of India's clean energy future. "As hydrogen fuel evolves, we must work to mitigate all related challenges. Hyundai is ready to adapt to customer preferences and market dynamics," Krishnan said.

The company, already known for its futuristic and premium offerings, is positioning itself as a leader in next-gen mobility. The HTWO Innovation Centre is expected to act as a catalyst, not just for R&D, but also for large-scale deployment of hydrogen technologies in transportation and energy sectors.

IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti set a two-year timeline for the facility "to launch a test run of a hydrogen-powered car from Chennai to Kanniyakumari with only one stop in Trichy to fill fuel".

Giving a comparison of fuel efficiency by hydrogen-powered vehicles, Motto Iype Thomas, Regional Director of Sales Indiaz Middle East and Africa said "Compared to the mileage by CNG, hydrogen can give say three to four times mileage".

By tapping into IIT Madras' academic strength and leveraging Hyundai's global expertise, the collaboration hopes to create a dynamic ecosystem that supports India's clean energy vision and industrial innovation.