Dropped Out In 9th, Now Software Developer: How This Student Turned The Tide

Life can take unexpected turns, but persistence leads to success. Dheeraj, who dropped out of school in the 9th standard due to health issues, is now a Software Developer in Bengaluru, proves that setbacks can be overcome with determination.

After homeschooling through high school and completing Commerce in 11th and 12th grades, despite his interest in Computer Science, Dheeraj discovered the BS Degree in Data Science and Applications offered by IIT Madras. He initially enrolled in a BA in English Literature. The IITM programme provided the structure and challenge he needed to grow professionally and personally.

As a student from the Persons with Disabilities category, he received a 50% fee reduction, making it possible to pursue dual degrees. "It uplifted my spirit and gave me a strong sense of purpose," he shared at bsinsider.in. The program equipped him with industry-relevant skills through real-world projects.

Dheeraj also completed NPTEL courses like 'Theory of Computation' and 'Film Theory,' and earned a Master's in English Literature. Today, he works at a Bengaluru startup, blending literary insight with technical expertise.

Looking ahead, he plans to pursue an MTech or MS. His advice for students is clear: "Stick with it, adapt, and you'll come out not just smarter, but stronger."

Dheeraj's journey shows that with commitment and effort, even unconventional paths can lead to success.