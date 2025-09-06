IIT Madras Invites Applications For Executive MBA Programme, Check Eligibility, Fee

IIT Madras EMBA Programme: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has opened the application window for its Executive MBA (EMBA) Degree Programme. The deadline for submitting applications is October 19 at 11.59 PM. The registration fee is Rs 1,500. Candidates will shortlised based on their result in a written aptitude test and a personal interview, which will be conducted on the IIT Madras campus on November 8 and 9.

The written test will assess- Business Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability, Verbal Ability . The result for the shortlisted candidates will be announced by December and the classes will commence in January 2026

Application Process

Applications must be submitted online.

The following documents (each under 1MB in PDF format unless specified) must be uploaded during the application process:

Passport-size photograph (JPG format)

Signature (JPG format)

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Bachelor's degree certificate and consolidated mark sheets

Documentary evidence of work experience

Category certificate (if applicable)

Sponsorship letter (if applicable)

Updated CV (focused on work experience; not exceeding 3 pages)

Eligibility and Admission Criteria

Who Can Apply

Candidates must have secured 60% or above in their Bachelor's degree (minimum 55% for SC/ST/PwDcategories).

A minimum of 3 years of work experience after graduation is required as of December 31, 2025.

Programme Structure

Duration: 24 months

Format: 8 quarters with weekend classes

Curriculum:

30 courses focusing on functional foundations

Capstone projects offering integrative business perspectives

Programme Fee

The total course fee for the EMBA Programme is INR 17 lakhs. Students can opt to pay Rs 4.25 lakhs per semesterover four semesters.

The fee does not include the optional International Learning Programme.

Applicants are solely responsible for the correctness and accuracy of the information provided. They are strongly advised to thoroughly verify all details before submitting the application. No changes will be allowed post-submission. Any form of misrepresentation or incorrect information-intentional or otherwise-will lead to rejection of the application at any stage, including after admission.