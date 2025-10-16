Video: Shots Fired At Comedian Kapil Sharma's Cafe In Canada, Again

Shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's Kaps Cafe in Canada's Surrey late Wednesday for a third time in the past four months. Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu, both part of mob boss Lawrence Bishnoi's operations, claimed credit for the attack on social media.

A video of the attack was shared; the shaky clip, shot from inside a vehicle, showed a man sticking his arm out the window and firing multiple shots from a handgun. At least half-a-dozen were fired.

Dhillon and Sidhu's post claiming responsibility for the attack - and warning the "general public" to stay away - came shortly afterwards. "I, Kuldeep Sidhu, and Goldy Dhillon take responsibility for the three shootings that took place (at Kaps Caffe). We have no enmity with the general public."

"Those with whom we have a dispute should stay away from us. Those who engage in illegal (illegible) work and do not pay people should also be prepared," the gangsters declared.

There was also a warning for "those who speak against religion in Bollywood". They should "be prepared... bullets can come from anywhere" the chilling message said.

The second attack was on August 8. At least 25 shots were fired.

In the video of the attack a voice said, "We had called the target... but he didn't hear the ring, so we had to take action. If he still doesn't hear the ring, the next action will be taken soon in Mumbai." That warning prompted increased security outside Sharma's Mumbai home.

The first attack was on July 10, when some employees were still inside.

No one was injured in the firing but at least 10 bullets struck a cafe window.

After the first incident, a member of the terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) said a participant at the comedian's show made some "humorous" remarks on the traditional dress and conduct of Nihang Sikhs, which hurt sentiments of the community.

BKI terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi claimed responsibility for the July 10 firing.

The BKI is recognised as a terrorist outfit by the Canadian government. Laddi is also on the National Investigation Agency's most-wanted list.

After the first two attacks, Kaps Cafe had said it will continue to stand against violence to keep the place a symbol of "warmth and community" for its visitors.

