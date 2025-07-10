Video: Khalistani Terrorists Open Fire At Kapil Sharma's Cafe In Canada

At least nine shots have been fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada, just days after it was inaugurated. Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi has taken responsibility for the shooting, in which no one was injured.

The cafe, called Kap's Cafe, is Mr Sharma's first foray in the restaurant industry and his wife Ginni Chatrath is also involved in the venture. The cafe, which is located in Surrey in Canada's British Columbia, saw its soft launch a few days ago.

A video, from Wednesday night (Canada time), shows a man sitting in a car firing at least nine shots at a window of the cafe in quick succession.

Officials said Laddi is one of anti-terror agency NIA's most wanted terrorists and is associated with the Babbar Khalsa International. He is said to have ordered the shooting because he was offended by an earlier statement made by the comedian

Police and forensic teams rushed to the spot after the shooting, and an investigation is underway.

Harjeet Singh Laddi is wanted by the National Investigation Agency for the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga. The VHP leader was shot dead at his shop in Punjab's Rupnagar district in April 2024.

