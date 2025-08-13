Green Rev 2025: India's Renewable Energy Revolution Gains Momentum

New Delhi: Green Rev 2025 wrapped up in New Delhi this week, spotlighting India's strides in renewable energy, biofuels, and rural development. A one-day summit dedicated to India's Green Fuel Revolution by Trualt Bioenergy in association with NDTV brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and energy experts to discuss strategies that aim to make India a global clean energy leader.
Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, highlighted the country's achievements and set the stage for future targets, while industry leaders and policymakers discussed innovations in biofuels, sustainable aviation fuel, and Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG).
Speaking at the closing session, the Union Minister spoke on India's position as a global leader in clean energy. “India is the only G20 country that has achieved 50 per cent of its installed capacity through non-fossil fuels. Ahead of almost five years of schedule, we have reached this milestone,” he said, talking about the government's target of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030. “This year alone, we have already achieved 22 gigawatts, and we may reach not less than 40–45 gigawatts.”
The minister also spoke of the country's push toward energy self-reliance, while remaining deeply connected to India's agricultural and rural landscapes. “In the past decade, ethanol blending increased from 1.5 per cent to 20 per cent, providing cleaner pathways for energy while supporting farmers,” he noted.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari focused on the rural economy and agriculture. He pointed out the challenges of agricultural surpluses and rural migration. “While 55 per cent of our population depends on agriculture, it contributes only 14 per cent to GDP growth. Wheat, rice, sugar, and corn surpluses make farming non-viable in many areas. Our government's initiative is to diversify agriculture toward energy and power,” Mr Gadkari said.
Tarun Kapoor, adviser to the Prime Minister, discussed the promise of biofuels and energy independence. “We are looking at ethanol, compressed biogas, and biodiesel to reduce imports, create jobs, and develop homegrown technologies,” he said. Mr Kapoor also shared insights into innovative projects like the 2G ethanol plant in Assam, which plans to convert bamboo into biofuel while producing high-value byproducts, making large-scale bioenergy plants economically viable.
Industry leaders also took the stage. Vijay Nirani, Managing Director of TruAlt Bioenergy, spoke about the potential of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). “SAF is a phenomenal opportunity. We can power aircraft across continents using fuel produced by farmers,” he said, speaking of the integration of green power and hydrogen from biomass plants.
Vishal Nirani, Director at TruAlt Bioenergy, explained how sugar and ethanol complexes are being leveraged for Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) production. “The feedstock, infrastructure, and connectivity are already in place. By converting agricultural residues into CBG, we create energy, generate organic manure, and strengthen circular agriculture,” he said.
The event also spotlighted the partnership between TruAlt Bioenergy - India's largest biofuels producers and GAIL (India) Limited - India's largest natural gas company, aiming to scale India's CBG sector with six new plants, creating over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs while reducing methane emissions and fossil fuel dependency. The collaboration represents a significant milestone in the nation's clean energy roadmap, combining TruAlt Bioenergy's expertise in bioenergy production with GAIL's extensive infrastructure and market reach. The JV will focus on establishing multiple greenfield CBG plants as part of a phased rollout designed to scale rapidly and deliver measurable environmental, economic, and social impact.
