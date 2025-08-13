Green Rev 2025: India's Renewable Energy Revolution Gains Momentum

Tarun Kapoor, adviser to the Prime Minister, discussed the promise of biofuels and energy independence. “We are looking at ethanol, compressed biogas, and biodiesel to reduce imports, create jobs, and develop homegrown technologies,” he said. Mr Kapoor also shared insights into innovative projects like the 2G ethanol plant in Assam, which plans to convert bamboo into biofuel while producing high-value byproducts, making large-scale bioenergy plants economically viable.

Industry leaders also took the stage. Vijay Nirani, Managing Director of TruAlt Bioenergy, spoke about the potential of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). “SAF is a phenomenal opportunity. We can power aircraft across continents using fuel produced by farmers,” he said, speaking of the integration of green power and hydrogen from biomass plants.

Vishal Nirani, Director at TruAlt Bioenergy, explained how sugar and ethanol complexes are being leveraged for Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) production. “The feedstock, infrastructure, and connectivity are already in place. By converting agricultural residues into CBG, we create energy, generate organic manure, and strengthen circular agriculture,” he said.

The event also spotlighted the partnership between TruAlt Bioenergy - India's largest biofuels producers and GAIL (India) Limited - India's largest natural gas company, aiming to scale India's CBG sector with six new plants, creating over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs while reducing methane emissions and fossil fuel dependency. The collaboration represents a significant milestone in the nation's clean energy roadmap, combining TruAlt Bioenergy's expertise in bioenergy production with GAIL's extensive infrastructure and market reach. The JV will focus on establishing multiple greenfield CBG plants as part of a phased rollout designed to scale rapidly and deliver measurable environmental, economic, and social impact.

