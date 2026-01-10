How A Government Scheme Helped This Rajasthan Woman Power Her Future

A remarkable story of rural empowerment has emerged from Phalodi, Rajasthan, where a woman named Papu Devi has transitioned from household responsibilities to running her own solar power plant under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

IAS officer Arti Dogra shared the inspiring account on social media platform X, highlighting how decentralised solar energy has transformed Papu Devi's life. Dogra recalled first meeting Papu Devi during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Banswara, where she spoke about the impact of solar energy on her livelihood. Recently, the officer met her again-this time, across the table in her office, confidently discussing technical terms like load, GSS, and tripping.

Dogra wrote, "Watching this shift-from household roles to enterprise-in rural Rajasthan is a reminder of how quietly empowerment can take root."

She also shared a photo with Papu Devi in her office, as well as a video from their earlier interaction, where Papu Devi spoke about gaining financial independence and recognition through the solar plant she now operates.

Papu Devi from #Phalodi runs her own #PMKUSUM solar plant.

I first met her during the Hon'ble PM's visit to Banswara ,where she spoke about how decentralised solar had changed her life. This week, she was sitting across the table in my office, speaking confidently about load,… pic.twitter.com/sUGsVkKAJv — Arti Dogra (@artizzzz) January 10, 2026

The video has garnered around 9,000 views along with several comments. One user noted that direct interaction with beneficiaries offers management a clearer and more practical understanding of ground realities, compared to filtered feedback from departmental staff. Such engagement, they added, helps surface real challenges, builds trust, and often leads to quicker and more effective solutions. Another user praised the initiative, saying, “Great job, everyone is thinking of installing solar plants.”

This story reflects the growing role of women entrepreneurs in India's renewable energy sector and how government schemes are helping transform lives in rural areas.