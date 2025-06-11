MG Windsor EV Crosses 27,000 Sales Mark In Just 8 Months Of Launch

JSW MG Motor India today announced that the MG Windsor, India's best-selling EV, has surpassed the 27,000 sales milestone in a short span of just eight months. A consistent category leader since launch, the MG Windsor has continued to demonstrate strong sales momentum nationwide, reinforcing its market leadership. The recently introduced Windsor EV Pro, with a larger battery and a host of other new tech and safety features, clocked a record-breaking 8,000 bookings within 24 hours of its launch in May 2025.
In addition to metros, there is a strong demand for this intelligent CUV from emerging markets as well, with non-metros constituting almost 48% of its total sales. The MG Windsor has taken the Indian EV market by storm, capturing widespread demand and solidifying its position as a game-changer in the industry. In addition, the MG Windsor has been recognised with more than 30 awards, including the 'Electric Car Of The Year - NDTV Auto Awards 2025'.
Offered with a starting BaaS price of Rs 9.99L + Rs 3.9/kms+, this CUV combines the expanse of a sedan and the versatility of an SUV. The MG Windsor delivers 136 Hp of power and 200 Nm of torque. The MG Windsor features a futuristic 'AeroGlide' design, transcending the traditional concept of segmentation. Inside, the car is offered with business-class comfort that features 'Aero Lounge' seats reclinable to 135 degrees, providing utmost comfort. Additionally, the massive 15.6" Touch Display on the centre console provides an intuitive driving experience.
