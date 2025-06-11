2026 Land Rover Discovery Sport Breaks Cover: Here's What Has Changed

Land Rover has now revealed the 2026 iteration of the Discovery Sport globally. The update gives a more aggressive exterior and a list of new features in the lineup. The compact all-wheel drive Discovery Sport line-up is refreshed with Dynamic S and two new editions. However, the launch date for the 2026 Land Rover Discovery Sport has not been announced yet.

The new flagship Discovery Sport Metropolitan emulates its bigger Discovery Metropolitan sibling. The Metropolitan edition is distinguished by Atlas Silver Discovery script on its bonnet and tailgate, and Indus Silver finished front and rear undershields. The front grille features a distinctive silver foil insert, while Metropolitan-branded treadplates are revealed when the doors are open. It also has new 20-inch diamond-turned multi-spoke alloy wheels, optionally available with a Gloss Black finish.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Metropolitan

On the inside, Metropolitan features Windsor leather with 14-way electrically adjustable heated and cooled seats, a 650W 14-speaker MeridianTM surround sound system, cabin air purification plus, and more.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport Landmark has been introduced with design cues inspired by the 1989 Discovery. It features a mountain-range logo on its tread plates, a 3D surround-view camera system, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, Land Rover's signature 'Click & Go' tablet holders, and more.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport Dynamic S is the base variant of the lineup and has exterior design elements like gloss black lower body sides and Discovery script in addition to the gloss black grille, wheel arches, lower bumpers, and front claw detailing.

The brand also claims that every Discovery Sport, including Dynamic S, features a digital instrument cluster and steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles as standard, while the center console has an elegant floating 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen. It also incorporates a Pivi Pro infotainment set-up featuring permanently accessible sidebars, which provide shortcuts to key vehicle controls and functions, such as media, volume, climate, and navigation.