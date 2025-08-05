Who Is PB Balaji, First Indian To Head Tata-Owned Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has named PB Balaji its next Chief Executive Officer, making him the first Indian to lead the iconic British carmaker.

Currently the Group CFO at Tata Motors, Mr Balaji will step into the new role in November, following the retirement of Adrian Mardell at the end of his term.

A Tata Group veteran, Mr Balaji sits on the boards of several group companies, including Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (UK), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, and Air India.

Who Is PB Balaji?