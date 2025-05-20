MG Windsor EV Pro: Variant-Wise Features Explained

JSW MG Motor India recently launched the Windsor EV Pro in the Indian market. The electric car comes at a starting price of Rs 13.10 lakh (ex-showroom) with BaaS (Battery as a Service). It is an upgraded version of the Windsor EV already on sale in the country and comes with a larger battery pack along with an extended feature list.

Beginning with the highlight, the MG Windsor Pro is fitted with a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack. This battery offers a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge, surpassing the 332 km range provided by the standard 38 kWh battery pack. Meanwhile, the power specifications remain unchanged. It still features an electric motor that produces 136 hp and 200 Nm of torque. This power is delivered to the front wheels to propel the vehicle forward. This is available in four trim levels: Excite, Exclusive, Essence, and Essence Pro.

MG Windsor Excite

The Excite serves as the base model of the Windsor EV and includes features like 17-inch steel wheels with covers, flush door handles, a glass antenna, a front armrest, fabric seats with a 60:40 rear seat split, LED luggage lighting, LED projector headlights with daytime running lights, LED tail lights, an illuminated front logo, rear AC vents, an LED front reading light.

On the inside, the consumers get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, six audio speakers, controls mounted on the steering wheel, a 3.3kW portable charging cable, a 3.3kW home charging station, reclining rear seats, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, manual height adjustment for the driver's seat, cruise control, automatic climate control, and electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs).

Meanwhile, the list of safety features include six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), hill-start assist, hill descent control, LED cornering lights, disc brakes in both the front and rear, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and auto headlights.

MG Windsor Exclusive

The Exclusive variant is the mid-tier option and encompasses all the features found in the Excite. Furthermore, it includes a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with over-the-air updates, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, the MG App store, home-to-car functionality via JioFiber, a rearview monitor, a digital key, remote locking/unlocking capabilities, Wi-Fi connectivity, and leatherette upholstery.

There are also features like 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a chrome beltline, an electrically adjustable driver's seat, smart flush door handles, power-folding ORVMs, a cup holder, a 360-degree camera, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror (IRVM), a wireless charging pad, multi-language voice commands, and valet mode.

MG Windsor Essence

The Essence is the premium variant, which includes all the features mentioned earlier. In addition, it offers ambient lighting, a PM2.5 air filter, an Infinity audio system with nine speakers, a 7.4kW AC fast charger, a glass roof, and ventilated front seats.

MG Windsor Essence Pro

The MG Windsor Essence Pro comes with dual-tone ivory-black seat upholstery, a powered tailgate, and advanced charging capabilities that include vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) functions. Additionally, it is equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that features adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, front collision warning, and intelligent headlamp control.