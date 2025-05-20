Renault, Nissan To Launch New SUVs To Rival Hyundai Creta

Renault and Nissan are poised to mark their presence with the launch of new products in India's competitive midsize SUV segment, currently dominated by the Hyundai Creta. Both automakers plan to launch their respective competitors to the Creta in quick succession, with the goal of capturing a substantial share of the market.

The upcoming Renault and Nissan SUVs will be built on the CMF-B platform, developed by the Renault-Nissan alliance. This platform is known for its versatility and will serve as the foundation for both the new Renault Duster and Nissan's yet-to-be-named SUV.

Renault has unveiled the new Duster in the international market, which features 18-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include satellite navigation, a wireless phone charger, and USB-C ports. However, unlike many rivals, the Duster does not offer a panoramic sunroof or even a standard sunroof. It appears that Renault may be working on an Indian version that will include a sunroof.

The Renault Duster is set to return to Indian showrooms with its third generation, showcasing a bold design. The new model measures 4,343 mm in length, 1,921 mm in width, and 1,616 mm in height. It features a wheelbase of 2,657 mm and provides a ground clearance of 209 mm for the front-wheel-drive (FWD) version and 217 mm for the all-wheel-drive (AWD) version.

The new Duster is equipped with six airbags, a driver fatigue detection system, Lane Change Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Traffic Sign Recognition with Speed Alerts. However, it does lack a surround-view monitor.

The Duster is expected to be powered by a 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces around 154 hp and 254 Nm of torque. Buyers will have the option of a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT, with an AWD option available.

The launch of the all-new Duster in India is anticipated as early as January 2026, followed closely by Nissan's similar model. Unlike the Terrano, the new Duster will feature a completely different exterior design.

Nissan's teasers suggest that their upcoming SUV will resemble the seventh-generation Patrol, which was unveiled in September of last year. The design will feature sharp lines in the headlights, grille, lower air intake, and bumpers. While the interior may not be as distinctive, it is expected to stand out more than the Terrano's design.