Hyundai Creta Facelift Registers 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Just 6 Months

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the achievement of a one lakh sales milestone for the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift, which was launched in January 2024. The brand claims that the mid-size SUV has delighted one lakh customers in just 6 months since its launch. With modern technology, a robust safety net, multiple engine-gearbox options, a spacious interior and a host of variants the Creta is a fit for a large set of audience. Thus, it is admired by customers and remains a strong player in its segment and the industry.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "We are thrilled with the remarkable achievement of the new Hyundai Creta 2024. Our SUV has achieved another milestone of one lakh sales, reaffirming its strong fan following in its segment. We are confident that the Hyundai Creta will continue to set new benchmarks in the Indian automobile industry and delight customers."

Also Read - Nissan X-Trail Launch Date Announced; Official Bookings Open

The new Hyundai Creta, with its robust road presence and features such as an advanced Level 2 ADAS safety suite, powerful 1.5-litre Turbo GDI engine and a gamut of convenience and active & passive safety features, has redefined the SUV landscape in India once again. With features like a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, ventilated seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 360-degree camera, the new Hyundai Creta 2024 is packed with innovative technology in order to provide a superior driving experience.

Talking of the prices, the Hyundai Creta starts from Rs 11 lakh for the base-spec trim and goes up to Rs 20.15 lakh for the range-topping variant. Soon, the Hyundai Creta could go on sale in an electrified avatar as well.