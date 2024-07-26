Nissan X-Trail Launch Date Announced; Official Bookings Open

Nissan India has officially started accepting bookings for the fourth-generation X-Trail. Interested buyers can either log on to the brand's India website or head to their nearest Nissan showroom. Bookings can be made with a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. The Nissan X-Trail will be launched on August 1. A total of 150 units of the Nissan X-Trail are coming to India as full imports. The Nissan X-Trail nameplate is making its return to the Indian market after a decade-long hiatus.

Powering the Nissan X-Trail is a 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 163 hp and 300 Nm of peak torque, and includes a 12V mild-hybrid assist. It is paired with a CVT, with no option for a manual gearbox. The CVT sends power to the front wheels of the SUV and enables it to reach 0-100 km/h in under 10 seconds.

The Nissan X-Trail is available in a choice of three colors: Champagne Silver, Purple White, and Diamond Black. The Indian market will receive the 7-seater version of the X-Trail SUV, which competes against the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Tucson, and some higher variants of the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari. Given that the X-Trail is coming in as a full import, it is expected to be priced around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Our review of the Nissan X-Trail is now live on our website and also playing on our YouTube channel.