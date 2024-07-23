2024 Nissan X-Trail First Drive Review: Too Little, Too Late?

At the Nissan India headquarters, things have been cold and slow, with their lineup consisting solely of the Magnite. The Japanese carmaker sells numerous successful nameplates globally but decided to keep India at bay. In 2024, it has decided to launch six new products in our market, kickstarting this regime with the 4th generation Nissan X-Trail. The Indian market is not witnessing the X-Trail launch for the first time, as the first- and second-generation models were introduced to the country. But can the 4th-gen Nissan X-Trail give a good headfight to its rivals? Does it have enough falling right for itself to establish the fact that Nissan is serious about the Indian market? Well, let's find that out.

2024 Nissan X-Trail Review: Design

Nissan has a history of creating cars admired for their design, and the 4th-gen X-Trail continues this legacy. The company has successfully balanced boldness with classiness in its design. While it doesn't look like something out of a sci-fi movie, it remains highly appealing. We are confident that its design will age gracefully, maintaining its charm for years to come.

Hefty proportions and bulkiness make the 2024 Nissan X-Trail boast of an impeccable road presence. It measures 4,680 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width, and 1,725 mm in height. At 20 inches, the rims look a size larger, but they are designed with crisp attention to detail. You would think at times, if they come straight off the larger Patrol SUV.

The front fascia is boldly executed with a high-set bonnet, V-Motion grille, split-type headlamp setup, and a slim air dam. The X-Trail skips out on foglamps in its Indian spec but features an active air dam for an improved aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.311.

Sideways, the silhouette will make you fall in love with it, while the wheel arches have enough muscle to make it look handsome. Making it look more SUV than it is are the silver roof rails, all-black cladding, and a large-chunky rear bumper with a prominent scuff plate. The tail lamps are not slim and do not look exciting either. Thankfully, they are smoked out. Thus, do not contribute to the visual bulk. The design, on the whole, will appeal to a larger set of audience. It is elegant, yet distinctive.

2024 Nissan X-Trail Review: Cabin

The X-Trail's cabin exudes a premium feel, thanks to the high-quality plastics used throughout. The steering wheel, designed with both form and function in mind, is comfortable to hold. The dashboard, like the steering wheel and door pads, is elegantly trimmed with leather, contributing to the upscale ambience. Nissan has clearly prioritized the tactile experience within the cabin. Additionally, the 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster enhances the overall sense of luxury and modernity.

The cabin offers impressive spaciousness, with front seats that can be adjusted in six ways for a comfortable driving position. However, adjustments are manual, as the X-Trail lacks power-adjustable seats. The only electric adjustment available is for lumbar support on the driver's seat, and there is no ventilation function. Additionally, the seats are upholstered in fabric, which detracts from the premium feel.

The second-row seat features a versatile 40:20:40 split function with sliding and reclining capabilities for enhanced flexibility and practicality. Access to the second row is made easier by rear doors that open a wide 85 degrees. The third row, which folds nearly flat, is best suited for children, with limited comfort for adults on short trips. With the last row folded down, the boot space is a generous 585 litres, but it can only hold a couple of backpacks with the seats upright. Unfortunately, Nissan has not included an option for a powered tailgate.

So much so, that the feature list is very small. Talking of the creature comforts, the X-Trail comes equipped with a wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, multiple charging ports, rear AC vents, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, 7 airbags, traction control, and stability control. It gets an archaic 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that supports Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, but only with a cable in place. It also misses out on features like ADAS, premium sound system, air purifier, memory function for seats, and more.

Needless to say, these features are now available on cars of a segment smaller. While the X-Trail offers a comfortable space of 5 occupants, it is poorly loaded, in terms of equipment.

2024 Nissan X-Trail Review: Performance

Nissan has introduced the X-Trail to the Indian market with a single powertrain option: a 1.5L turbo-petrol engine. This engine is paired exclusively with a CVT, with no manual gearbox available. The 1.5L turbo-petrol engine delivers a peak power output of 163 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque. Notably, it features advanced Variable Compression Ratio technology, which adjusts between 8:1 and 14:1 based on driving conditions. The engine is a 3-cylinder unit, which results in some vibrations at idle, but these smooth out as the revs increase.

The engine and gearbox combination delivers an exceptional driving experience. The motor feels torquey, with ample power in reserve for effortless overtaking. Steering-mounted paddles further enhance the ease of overtaking. The engine has a strong pull, propelling the SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in under 10 seconds. The CVT unit is among the best, managing the typical rubber band effect with supreme control. So, the engine-gearbox combination will keep you happy in the city, on highways, and high-speed expressways as well.

Another great aspect of the 2024 Nissan X-Trail is its ride and handling. The suspension is tuned to offer a great balance of ride and handling. Although the X-Trail rides on 20-inch rims with 255/45 section tyres, it easily glides over broken roads, undulations, expansion joints, ripples, and even potholes. The handling is predictable, too. The body roll is well-controlled; making the driving experience relaxing yet enjoyable.

With disc brakes on all ends, the braking setup felt progressive on this Nissan. It gets a FWD driving layout only with an LSD in place. The X-Trail can take up bad roads with confidence, with its solid suspension and capable chassis, which makes us complain about the absence of an AWD layout. After all, the earlier generations of the SUV did come with an AWD setup.

2024 Nissan X-Trail Review: In Summation

The 4th-gen Nissan X-Trail is an impressive car, taking into consideration its ride and handling manners. It offers a pompous ride with predictable handling and will keep you happy with your buying decision if you love to drive. It is a visually appealing package with a spacious interior for five passengers. A big issue is its inexistent feature list, considering it will rival the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq, and Hyundai Tucson. If Nissan can compensate for this with competitive pricing, the X-Trail could be a solid choice. Otherwise, it may struggle against its competitors and even smaller segment cars.