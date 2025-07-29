Renault To Acquire Remaining 51 Pc Stake In Renault-Nissan Automotive India, CCI Approves Proposal

Renault, the French automaker, will now acquire the remaining 51 percent stake in the Renault-Nissan Automotive joint venture. On Monday, CCI (Competition Commission of India) approved Renault's proposal for the same. According to the reports, Renault Group BV and Renault SAS now have the rights to acquire the remaining shareholdings in Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd. For further information, Renault BV works in the design and manufacturing of LCVs and passenger cars. Meanwhile, the Renault SAS undertakes the manufacture, construction, and maintenance of parts and equipment.

The Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd. operates the production facility in Chennai. With the 51 percent share acquisition, Renault now owns 100 percent of Renault Nissan Automotive India. While the proposal by the French car maker has been approved now, it was under consideration for the past few months. Renault previously laid out its plan to acquire the 51 percent stake in March 2025.

In its official statement, the Competition Commission of India stated that Renault's acquisition involves shares and fully-paid up zero-coupon, non-convertible redeemable shares held by Nissan Motor Company. However, the financial details of the company have not been revealed to the public.

Renault's share acquisition will have no effect on the other factors, which means Renault Group and Nissan will jointly work to develop vehicles, and Nissan will continue sourcing vehicles for the national and international markets from the joint venture.