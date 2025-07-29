What's Delhi Traffic Prahari App: Here's All You Should Know

Delhi Traffic Police has launched a new application for law-abiding citizens wishing to report traffic violations in the national capital. The app called Traffic Prahari has been introduced by the police department to empower citizens to report people flouting traffic rules. While people can fulfill their civic duties, the police department will also offer rewards to the responsible citizens for their contribution to reporting violations like illegal parking, wrong-side driving, jumping a traffic light, and more.

What Is Delhi Traffic Prahari App?

The traffic application was initially launched in 2015, and now it has been enhanced with additional features and a more structured layout over the years. Users can report dangerous driving, aggressive behavior, illegal parking, unsafe overtaking, driving on the wrong side, and ignoring red lights, among other traffic offenses. The users just need to use the app to take a photo or record a video, and then report it through the app. In return, the participating citizens will get financial rewards and other incentives once their reports are verified.

How to Use the Traffic Prahari App?

Interested citizens can begin by downloading and registering for the application using their mobile number and OTP. Capture or upload clear photographic or video evidence of traffic violations, ensuring accurate time and location details. Submit your report via the app; the Delhi Police will verify and issue fines if any violations are detected. Users can monitor the progress of their reports and may earn cash prizes if their submissions are confirmed.

Delhi Traffic Prahari App Rewards

The Delhi Traffic Police is motivating citizens to engage actively in this initiative and is offering monthly cash rewards. Depending on the number of reports a user submits, prizes include Rs 50,000 for first place, Rs 25,000 for second place, Rs 15,000 for third place, and Rs 10,000 for fourth place.

This initiative has gained significant public interest. People have even formed WhatsApp groups, assigned themselves specific local areas, and frequently share images of traffic violations. For many, this has turned into a source of income and a way to encourage civic responsibility, particularly benefiting those who are unemployed.