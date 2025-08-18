Advertisement
3 Dead In Fire At Electronic Store In Delhi's Raja Garden

Read Time: 1 min
3 Dead In Fire At Electronic Store In Delhi's Raja Garden
The fire fighting operation was over at 4.10 pm. (Representational)
New Delhi:

A fire broke out in an electronics shop in west Delhi's Raja Garden on Monday afternoon, leaving three people dead, officials said.

The fire was reported at 3.08 pm in an electronic shop, Mahajan Electronics, on the first floor of a four-storey building.

"We rushed five fire tenders to the site. Four people fell unconscious due to the smoke and were rushed to a nearby hospital by CATS ambulance," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Two women and a man died in the blaze, while another man is under treatment at a hospital, he said.

The fire fighting operation was over at 4.10 pm, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

