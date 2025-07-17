New Hope For Flood-Damaged Car Owners; Nissan Rolls Out Support Program

The recent floods and waterlogging in Delhi NCR and other regions of the country ended up inflicting water damage to many cars. Taking note of the situation, Nissan Motor India has announced a support initiative for affected consumers. With this initiative, the brand is offering various services that are aimed at easing the difficulties of consumers.

In response to recent flooding, Nissan has established a dedicated help desk to assist consumers with vehicles affected by water damage. This new initiative includes complimentary towing services for impacted vehicles to the nearest authorized Nissan workshop. To further aid customers during this challenging time, Nissan has extended service hours and is providing support for insurance claims, including coverage for the excess clause fee.

In addition to these services, Nissan is offering a 10 per cent discount on engine oil and oil filter replacements, as well as an additional 10 per cent off floor carpet replacements. Customers can also benefit from a comprehensive vehicle health check-up, designed to evaluate any potential damage and ensure the safety and performance of their vehicles. Nissan service centers located in flood-affected areas have also adjusted their operating hours to accommodate the needs of their customers.

Commenting on this, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, "A car is more than just a machine - it enables people to care for loved ones, pursue opportunities, and stay connected to their world. We understand the emotional and practical role it plays in daily life. At Nissan, our customers are at the core of everything we do, so our goal is to offer complete reassurance to our customers affected by the recent floods. Through our helpdesk and prompt delivery of essential services, we aim to reaffirm our commitment to being there for our customers during this challenging time.