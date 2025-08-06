Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Launched In India At Rs 8.30 Lakh

Nissan India has expanded the range of the Magnite SUV with the launch of a new Kuro Edition in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The word "Kuro" in Japanese means black. Hence, this is the Black Edition version of the SUV. It comes with aesthetic changes in the SUV, sporting an all-black exterior and interior. Furthermore, it is based on the N-Connecta variant and will be available across all powertrain options available with the vehicle in the country. Consumers who wish to get the SUV can book it today onwards for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Following the pattern of Black Edition models, the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition comes with an all-black paint scheme. This new paint scheme is called the Onyx Black paint and is specific to the Kuro Edition. Along with it, the brand has eliminated the shiny elements in the exterior of the SUV to give it a black grille and bumper. Similarly, the rear end of the SUV gets a black bumper with Magnite lettering finished in chrome along with the edition-specific badge. To go with the theme, it also has back wheels with silver inserts.

Also Read: Porsche Macan With Design Package Launched In India At Rs 96.05 Lakh

Similarly, the cabin of the Kuro Edition gets all-black elements. This can be seen in the dashboard, roof, steering wheel, and the center console of the SUV. Since it is based on the N-Connecta variant, it gets all the features like dual digital screen, auto-dimming IRVM, Arkamys sound system, i-Key auto unlock, climate control with rear AC vents, illuminated glove box, and more.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Price List

Model Variant Price (Ex-showroom) Magnite Kuro Edition 1.0 MT ₹8.30 lakh Magnite Kuro Edition 1.0 AMT ₹8.55 lakh Magnite Kuro Edition 1.0 Turbo MT ₹9.71 lakh Magnite Kuro Edition1.0 Turbo CVT ₹10.86 lakh

The Magnite Kuro Edition carries forward the same powertrain available on the standard version of the SUV. It is powered by the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 71 hp of power and 96 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. The brand also offers the option of a CNG powertrain with this unit.

If someone wants more power, there is an option of a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which produces 98 hp of power and 160 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with either a five-speed MT or a CVT.