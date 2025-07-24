Nissan Magnite Scores 5-Star Rating In GNCAP Tests

The Nissan Magnite has passed the Global NCAP tests with flying colours, scoring a five-star rating. The made-in-India SUV got the rating after the latest round of tests done by the agency under the updated protocol. This is a significant improvement over the previous 2-star rating awarded to the SUV. It is to be noted that the first test of the SUV by GNCAP was done back in 2022.

Diving into the details, the SUV scored four stars for adult protection and 2 stars for child safety under the previous testing protocol. The iteration tested earlier had two airbags and missed out on multiple advanced safety features. However, the Japanese automaker made efforts to improve the rating and submitted the SUV twice for reassessment to end up getting a perfect five-star rating.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki XL6 Launched With Six Airbags As Standard; Check Prices

To get the new score, the Nissan Magnite received multiple changes in terms of safety features. The first set of revisions featured six airbags and electronic stability control (ESC), which raised the vehicle's safety rating to 4 stars.

Not content with that, the company further improved Magnite's safety features. The following round of upgrades was implemented, adding advanced restraint systems, pedestrian safety enhancements, and 3-point seatbelts for every passenger. These initiatives ultimately elevated the vehicle to the highly sought-after 5-star adult protection rating, along with 3 stars for child occupant safety. The car achieved a score of 32.31 out of 34 for adult safety and 33.64 out of 49 for child safety.

The Nissan Magnite is presently sold in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 6.14 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with two engine options: a 1.0-litre B4D naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque, and a relatively more powerful 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 99 hp and 160 Nm. The naturally aspirated variant is available with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT, while the turbocharged version comes with a choice of a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.