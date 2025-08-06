Porsche Macan With Design Package Launched In India At Rs 96.05 Lakh

Porsche has launched the Macan petrol in a new limited-run special edition, which is called the Macan with Design Package. This special iteration brings several accessories that set it apart from the standard SUV. Based on the brand's announcement, the first 30 Macan buyers can have the Design Package at the cost of the standard version of the SUV, i.e., at Rs 96.05 lakh. The existing owners who wish their SUV to undergo the treatment can have it for Rs 7.5 lakh.

Getting into the details, the exterior updates in the SUV can be seen in the form of the LED puddle lamps, a new sportier exhaust pipe, coloured hub caps for the alloy wheels, and tinted LED tail-lights. The brand is also offering front and rear aprons and side skirts finished in the body colour, along with blacked-out outside rear view mirrors. Similarly, the cabin of the SUV features a black gear knob and the Carbon Interior Package, which brings a carbon finish for the dashboard and the doors.

Mechanically, the Porsche Macan with the Design Package is the same as the standard version of the SUV. It features the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, tuned to produce 265 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque at its peak performance. The power can be used to launch the SUV from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.4 seconds. This time is reduced to 6.2 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package.

The Porsche Macan is one of the prominent premium SUVs sold in the Indian market. It competes against rivals like the BMW X3, priced at Rs 75.8 Lakh, the Audi Q5, with a price tag of Rs 68 lakh, the Mercedes-Benz GLC, priced at Rs 78.3 lakh, and the Volvo XC60 facelift, priced at Rs 71.90 lakh.