Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition Launched In India At Rs 2.07 Crore

Porsche has expanded the range of its Black Edition models with the launch of the Taycan 4S Black Edition. The car has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom). If the consumer chooses optional packages, this price is bound to increase. With this price tag, the car is worth Rs 11 lakh more than the standard version. Just like the Cayenne Black Edition, the Taycan 4S gets exterior and interior changes when compared against the standard version of the car.

Starting with the exterior design, the Porsche Taycan S Black Edition gets a high-gloss black finish on multiple parts in the front fascia, including apron, side skirts, rear diffuser, and lower part of the ORVM. To make things even more special, the brand has blacked out the badges and lettering as well. To go with the all-black look, the 21-inch aerodynamic wheels also get a gloss black finish. The headlamps also get a smoky finish.

Also Read: Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe Black Edition Launched In India; Check Prices

The Taycan 4S Black Edition comes with 13 exterior color choices as standard - including Black, White, Jet Black Metallic, Ice Grey Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, Carmine Red, Provence (a light purple shade), Neptune Blue, Frozenberry Metallic (a pink tone), Frozenblue Metallic, and Purple Sky Metallic.

Inside, the layout of the Taycan 4S Black Edition mirrors that of the standard model, and the Black Edition offers two Race-tex (Alcantara/leatherette) interior upholstery options in black, along with two solid leather choices, one of which is black. Dual-tone interior designs are available as an optional extra. The list of features includes a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, an ADAS suite, 14-way power-adjustable front seats, 4-zone climate control, and a 710W 14-speaker Bose sound system.

The Black Edition's powertrain is identical to that of the standard Taycan 4S, featuring a 105kWh (97kWh net) battery pack (with a WLTP range of 668km), and distributes power to all four wheels through two motors, which together produce a maximum output of 598 hp and 710 Nm. It boasts a claimed acceleration from 0-100kph in 3.7 seconds, and can be charged in 18 minutes using a 320kW DC fast charger.