17-Year-Old Crashes Speeding Porsche Into Bike In Pune, 2 Killed: Cops

Two people were killed after a luxury Porsche car, driven by a minor, crashed into their motorcycle in Pune's Kalyani Nagar on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred at 3.15 am when Anish Awadiya and Ashwini Costa were returning home with friends on motorcycles after partying at a club, police said. Vedant Agarwal, 17, who was driving the Porsche Taycan, rammed the speeding vehicle into their bike at Kalyani Nagar junction.

The impact of the crash flung the two riders into the air and they landed on another car. They died on the spot. After colliding with them, the car crashed into the pavement and came to a stop.

Locals caught the driver and beat him up before handing him over to the police.

A case was registered against him at the Yerawada police station under various sections, including 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence), 337 (endangering human life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.