Porsche 911 Spirit 70 Special Edition Pays Tribute To 1970s Styling

Porsche has introduced the 911 Spirit 70, a special version of the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet that honors the 1970s design. Limited to only 1,500 units globally, this model features classic styling combined with modern engineering, giving fans a unique mix of nostalgia and innovation.

Porsche 911 Spirit 70: Exterior Design

The 911 Spirit 70 has a unique Olive Neo paint job with black details on the windshield frame and soft-top roof. Stripes across the bonnet and roof feature elongated '911' branding, inspired by Porsche's classic decals. The car also has center-locking wheels, painted gold-grey, measuring 20 inches in the front and 21 inches in the back, inspired by the Sport Classic.

Porsche 911 Spirit 70: Interior Highlights

The cabin features the classic Pasha pattern in black and Olive Neo on the seat center panels and other interior parts. First used by Porsche in the 1970s, this design is made from a mix of textile and flock yarn, giving it a look similar to a checkered flag. Buyers can also choose to have this pattern on the seat backrests and dashboard trim.



Porsche 911 Spirit 70: Powertrain

The 911 Spirit 70 is equipped with Porsche's brand new T-Hybrid powertrain, which pairs a turbocharged 3.6-liter flat-six engine with an electric motor, generating 532 horsepower and 608.45 Nm of torque, sending power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.



Porsche 911 Spirit 70: Price And Availability

The 911 Spirit 70 is limited to 1,500 units worldwide, with US deliveries starting in late summer 2025. The starting price is USD 242,250 (Rs 2.06 Crore, approx.), including destination charges.

The Porsche 911 Spirit 70 combines classic design with modern performance and technology. With its limited production and unique style, it is likely to become a prized collector's item for Porsche fans around the world.