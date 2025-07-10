Porsche Taycan, Cayenne Black Editions Break Cover Ahead Of Goodwood Debut

Porsche has taken the wraps off the Taycan and Cayenne Black Edition globally. However, the cars are set for official debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025. The Porsche Taycan Black Edition is available as a sports sedan and Sport Turismo, in the international market. The Cayenne Black Edition is available in classic SUV form or as an elegant SUV coupe.

The larger Performance Battery Plus, which is otherwise available as an option for the Taycan, Taycan 4, and Taycan 4S, is also standard on the Taycan Black Edition models. The greater gross energy capacity of 105 kWh benefits both the driving performance and the WLTP range. In the base Black Edition sports sedan, for example, which produces up to 435 hp. This states that the range has now been increased to up to 668 kilometres - 76 km, or 12 per cent, greater than that of the standard model.

Porsche Taycan, Cayenne Black Editions Interior

The Porsche Taycan and Cayenne Black Editions feature black accents in the exterior and interior, emphasising the sporty, elegant look of the Black Edition models. On the Taycan, the Sport Design package, the side window trim, and the model designation at the rear are finished in high-gloss black. High-gloss black exterior mirrors in combination with other exterior paint finishes are available exclusively on the Black Edition. The rear light strip with illuminated black Porsche logo also comes as standard.

Porsche has also added the following to the list of standard equipment for both model series: Lane Change Assist, Surround View including Active Parking Assist, 21-inch wheels with centre caps featuring the full-colour Porsche crest, HD Matrix LED headlights (which are tinted on the Cayenne Black Edition), LED door projectors that show the Porsche logo, Comfort Seats in the front (with 14-way electric adjustment and memory function) and more. The Taycan also features an exclusive badge in the centre console bearing the 'Black Edition' designation.