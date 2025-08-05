Mercedes-Benz Announces 'Biggest Product Launch Program In History'

Mercedes-Benz is planning to launch a swarm of cars in the next two years, covering various segments in the global market. As per Motor1's report, the German brand has revealed the information in a document prepared for investors, claiming to have "the biggest product launch program in the history of Mercedes-Benz." Specifically, the automaker has around 18 models planned for the market in the next year, of which two have been unveiled already.

Diving deeper into the details, the brand has classified the launches in Entry, Core, and Top-End categories. As for models, there will be a new ICE vehicle in the "Entry" segment by next year, followed by the launch of two EVs. These are likely the next-generation GLA and GLB compact crossovers. Meanwhile, in the "Core" class, the brand seems to have a C-Class and GLC with mid-cycle facelifts for both ICE and electric variants.

The "Top End" category of the Mercedes-Benz has four ICE vehicles along with five EVs. This list includes the S-Class and the EQS facelift. It is to be noted that the brand had already promised that the S-Class would get a major upgrade with the facelift. This was backed by the statement from CEO Ola Kallenius, claiming to have invested a lot more in the model update than they normally do.

The product roadmap mainly focuses on updates and next-generation vehicles, but there will be new additions to the lineup as well. In addition to the already announced electric CLA and CLA Shooting Brake, along with the forthcoming C-Class EV, Mercedes has also confirmed the development of electric variants of the next-generation GLA and GLB. Meanwhile, "Little G," a smaller version of the G-Wagen, is also in the works.

Mercedes' AMG division is also quite active, launching its first fully electric vehicles. The GT XX concept serves as a preview for an electric super sedan, which will be followed by an SUV from the same family. Additionally, a new combustion engine is under development. This new large-displacement engine is expected to be ready by 2027.