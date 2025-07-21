Video: Mercedes Stuck On Dumas Beach In Gujarat's Surat After Stunt Goes Wrong

It was a drive to survive for a Mercedes in Gujarat's Surat after a man drove the car into the sea. But, unlike a video game where there are cheat codes to drive in water, reality saw the high-end vehicle bogged down on Dumas Beach in Surat.

The incident took place yesterday when the Mercedes driver broke rules and managed to take the car toward the sea in Surat. The SUV was stuck in the sand after it started raining, turning the seashore into a mire.

The driver, reportedly, took the car to the beach to perform stunts. A video showed the car half-submerged on the beach and two men trying to clear the track to make way for the tyres could gain traction on the muddy surface.

The police are probing how they managed to take the car on the Dumas Beach despite restrictions and patrolling.

- with inputs from Mahendra Prasad