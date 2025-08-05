Advertisement

Tata Safari, Harrier Get New Adventure X Variant; Price, Features, And More

The Tata Safari and Harrier Adventure X variant comes with ADAS with a starting price of Rs 18.99 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Tata Harrier and Safari Adventure X

Tata Motors has launched a new Adventure X variant for the Safari, while the Harrier has received Adventure X and Adventure X+ variants. These variants represent a significant change in the brand's lineup, replacing all the Adventure variants, streamlining the number of options available for consumers. The Safari Adventure X has been launched at a starting price of Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Harrier Adventure X line starts at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of design, both Safari and Harrier have received no changes; both continue to have the same appeal. While the Safari gets 18-inch alloy wheels, the Harrier is available with 17-inch alloy wheels. However, the brand has revised the cabin of both the SUVs; the Harrier comes with what the brand calls Onyx Trail interiors. It consists of black leatherette seats with tan inserts. Meanwhile, the Safari gets Adventure Oak interiors consisting of Tan leatherette upholstery with black inserts.

ModelVariantPrice (INR)
HarrierSmart14,99,990
HarrierPure X17,99,000
HarrierAdventure X18,99,000
HarrierAdventure X+19,34,000
HarrierFearless X22,34,000
HarrierFearless X+24,44,000
SafariSmart15,49,990
SafariPure X18,49,000
SafariAdventure X+19,99,000
SafariAccomplished X23,09,000
SafariAccomplished X + (7S)25,09,000
SafariAccomplished X + (6s)25,19,000

The list of features for both the SUVs includes Voice-assisted Panoramic Sunroof, 360-degree HD Surround View camera, Ergo Lux Powered Driver Seat, Trail Sense Auto Headlamps, Aqua Sense Wipers, Rear Wash Wiper, 4 Spoke Phygital Steering wheel with Illuminated Tata Logo, 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and digital instrument cluster, among other things.

Tata Safari Adventure X dashboard

Tata Safari Adventure X dashboard

For safety, the brand is offering features like an advanced electronic stability program with driver doze off alert, six airbags, electronic parking brake, quad disc braking, and more, along with the assurance of a five-star GNCAP safety rating. Additionally, this variant of the SUVs gets ADAS with Adaptive Cruise Control, which, as per the automaker, is the first in this price point.

Tata Harrier Adventure X dashboard

Tata Harrier Adventure X dashboard

Powering both the Tata Safari and Harrier Adventure X is the same 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 167 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. It comes with the option of a six-speed automatic and manual transmission. It is to be noted that the ADAS with Adaptive Cruise Control is only available with the AT variant.

