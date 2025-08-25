Tata Safari Storme Rescues Toyota Fortuner, Hilux On Monsoon Trail: Watch

The affinity for 4X4 SUVs has remained restricted to patrons. These workhorses are either bought for their purpose-oriented behaviour to fulfil needs or to add on to the lifestyle. In fact, 4x4 vehicle owners are often seen going trailblazing just for the sake of fun and an adrenaline rush. However, the fun part begins when a vehicle gets stuck, because the recovery can be full of unexpected episodes if anything.

Recently, we came across a video shared by 'Him Safari 4X4' on YouTube. In the video, we see that a Tata Safari Storme pulls out a Toyota Fortuner and Hilux from mud with ease. In the video, we also see a bunch of SUVs moving in a convoy, including the Tata Safari Storme, Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Hilux, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, and more.

As the cars reach a slushy patch, the Safari Storme cruises across the mud. However, the Toyota Hilux's attempt to cross the slush fails, as it loses traction, leaving deep tyre marks on the mud. Later, we see a Toyota Fortuner approaching the patch, but only to get stuck along with its pickup-truck sibling.

Coming to the rescue was the Tata Safari Storme, which pulled out the Toyota Fortuner rather easily. The Hilux's rescue, on the other hand, proved to be a huge task as the pick-up was badly stuck and its wheels sank in the slush by a few inches. Nonetheless, the Storme proved its off-road prowess and pulled the Hilux to a dry spot after a few attempts.

Later on, the host shows a few glimpses of the Storme with a broken winch, a result of the rigorous rescue task. It didn't end up here; further, the Tata Safari Storme even pulled out the Pajero Sport and Mahindra Thar.