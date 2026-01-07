Tata Safari, Harrier Petrol Launched In India; Check Prices

Tata Motors has launched the petrol-powered version of the Harrier and Safari SUVs in the Indian market. The seven-seater Safari comes at a starting price of Rs 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Harrier has been priced at Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Until now, both the SUVs were on sale only with a diesel engine. Now, both of them get a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Hyperion engine which debuted with Sierra in the Indian market.

Tata's new 1.5-litre Hyperion T-GDI turbo-petrol engine used in the Harrier and Safari is tuned to produce 170 hp of power and 280 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the same unit on the relatively smaller Sierra produces 158 bhp and 255 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Also Read: Sony And Honda Reveal Afeela Electric SUV Prototype At CES 2026

The 2.0-litre diesel engine on the Harrier and Safari produces 167 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. This unit comes paired with either a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT. Presently, the Safari diesel starts at Rs 14.66 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Harrier diesel starts at Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Harrier Petrol Ex-Showroom Prices (in Rs, lakh) Variant MT MT Dark Edition AT AT Dark Edition Smart 12.89 - - - Pure X 16 16.63 17.53 17.91 Adventure X 16.86 17.38 18.47 18.90 Adventure X+ 17.14 17.66 18.74 19.26 Fearless X 20 20.65 21.79 22.31 Fearless X+ 22.12 22.64 23.54 24.06 Fearless Ultra 22.72 - 24.14 - Fearless Ultra Red Dark 23.27 - 24.69 -

Apart from the new powertrain, both the SUVs have gained multiple features like the 36.9 cm cinematic infotainment display powered by Samsung NeoQLED, immersive Dolby Atmos audio, Vision-X E-IRVM with Built-in Dual Dash Cam and DVR, VisionSync Memory ORVM with Auto Reverse Dip and a ClearView Dual Camera Washer.

Tata Safari Petrol Ex-Showroom Prices (In Rs lakh) Safari Petrol trim MT (In Rs lakh) MT Dark Edition (In Rs lakh) AT (In Rs lakh) AT Dark Edition (In Rs lakh) Smart 13.29 - - - Pure X 16.49 17.01 17.91 18.52 Adventure X+ 17.75 18.27 19.35 19.88 Accomplished X 20.84 21.36 22.50 23.02 Accomplished X+ 22.73 23.07 24.15 24.48 Accomplished X+ 6S 22.83 23.16 24.25 24.58 Accomplished Ultra 23.33 - 24.75 - Accomplished Ultra 6S 23.43 - 24.85 - Accomplished Ultra Red Dark 23.68 - 25.10 - Accomplished Ultra Red Dark 6S 23.78 - 25.20 -

In terms of safety, the vehicle comes equipped with 7 airbags, a Level 2+ Advanced Driver Assistance Systems package, ABS with Electronic Brake-force Distribution, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and disc brakes on all four wheels. The availability of certain features may vary depending on the specific variant of the Harrier.

The Safari petrol competes against models like the Hyundai Alcazar, the MG Hector Plus and the Mahindra XUV 7XO. Meanwihle, Harrier is a rival to the MG Hector.