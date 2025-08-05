MG Hector, Hector Plus Prices Drop By Up To Rs 2.30 Lakh Under Limited Time Offer

JSW MG Motor India is celebrating its sixth anniversary in India, and as a part of its celebrations, the brand has reduced the prices of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs. These price changes will be applicable for a limited period and vary depending on the model and variant chosen by the consumer. It is worth noting that the changes in the prices of the SUV range are up to Rs 2.30 lakh.

The MG Hector is the premium offering of the brand and was launched in the Indian market in 2019. It was branded as India's first internet-connected SUV and comes with a long list of features, including elements like a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a 14-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, over 70 connected car features, and an advanced ADAS suite for enhanced safety.

MG HECTOR PRICE (EX-SHOWROOM) Variant Limited Period Price (₹ Lakh) Regular Price (₹ Lakh) Difference Style 1.5P MT 14.50 14.25 +25,000 Shine Pro 1.5P MT 16.42 17.23 -81,000 Shine Pro 1.5P CVT 17.82 18.22 -40,000 Shine Pro 2.0D MT 18.52 18.83 -31,000 Sharp Pro 1.5P MT 19.00 21.14 -2,14,000 Sharp Pro 1.5P CVT 20.40 22.36 -1,96,000 Sharp Pro 2.0D MT 21.10 22.54 -1,44,000 Blackstorm 1.5P CVT 20.72 22.68 -1,96,000 Blackstorm 2.0D MT 21.42 22.86 -1,44,000 Snowstorm 1.5P CVT 20.72 22.68 -1,96,000 Snowstorm 2.0D MT 21.42 22.86 -1,44,000

Beginning with pricing details, the base Style trim has seen an increase of Rs 25,000, while all other variants enjoy significant reductions in price. The Sharp Pro 1.5P MT variant experiences the largest decrease at Rs 2.14 lakh; the Snowstorm and Blackstorm variants also benefit from substantial price cuts.

MG HECTOR PLUS 6-SEATER PRICE (EX-SHOWROOM) Variant Limited Period Price (₹ Lakh) Regular Price (₹ Lakh) Difference Style 2.0D MT 17.20 17.74 -54,000 Smart Pro 2.0D MT 20.20 22.14 -1,94,000 Sharp Pro 1.5P MT 19.60 21.90 -2,30,000 Sharp Pro 1.5P CVT 21.00 23.17 -2,17,000 Sharp Pro 2.0D MT 21.70 23.40 -1,70,000 Blackstorm 2.0D MT 22.02 23.73 -1,71,000 Snowstorm 2.0D MT 22.02 23.73 -1,71,000 Savvy Pro 1.5P CVT 22.10 24.25 -2,15,000

In contrast to the Hector 5-seater, every variant of the Hector Plus 6-seater has seen a decrease in price. The greatest advantage goes to the Sharp Pro 1.5P MT variant, which enjoys a massive price cut of Rs 2.30 lakh.

MG HECTOR PLUS 7-SEATER PRICE (EX-SHOWROOM) Variant Limited Period Price (₹ Lakh) Regular Price (₹ Lakh) Difference Style 2.0D MT 17.20 17.74 -54,000 Select Pro 1.5P MT 17.35 19.36 -2,01,000 Select Pro 1.5P CVT 18.75 20.63 -1,88,000 Select Pro 2.0D MT 19.45 20.84 -1,39,000 Smart Pro 2.0D MT 20.20 21.23 -1,03,000 Sharp Pro 1.5P MT 19.60 21.90 -2,30,000 Sharp Pro 1.5P CVT 21.00 23.17 -2,17,000 Sharp Pro 2.0D MT 21.70 23.14 -1,44,000 Blackstorm 1.5P CVT 21.32 23.49 -2,17,000 Blackstorm 2.0D MT 22.02 23.52 -1,50,000 Snowstorm 1.5P CVT 21.32 23.49 -2,17,000

Similarly, for the 7-seater Hector Plus, the Sharp Pro 1.5P MT variant also receives the largest benefit of Rs 2.30 lakh; moreover, several other trims such as the Select Pro, Sharp Pro, Blackstorm, Snowstorm, and Savvy Pro receive discounts exceeding Rs 2 lakh, particularly on some petrol variants.