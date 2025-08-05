MG Hector, Hector Plus Prices Drop By Up To Rs 2.30 Lakh Under Limited Time Offer

JSW MG Motor India is celebrating its sixth anniversary in India, and as a part of its celebrations, the brand has reduced the prices of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs. These price changes will be applicable for a limited period and vary depending on the model and variant chosen by the consumer. It is worth noting that the changes in the prices of the SUV range are up to Rs 2.30 lakh.
The MG Hector is the premium offering of the brand and was launched in the Indian market in 2019. It was branded as India's first internet-connected SUV and comes with a long list of features, including elements like a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a 14-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, over 70 connected car features, and an advanced ADAS suite for enhanced safety.
|Variant
|Limited Period Price (₹ Lakh)
|Regular Price (₹ Lakh)
|Difference
|Style 1.5P MT
|14.50
|14.25
|+25,000
|Shine Pro 1.5P MT
|16.42
|17.23
|-81,000
|Shine Pro 1.5P CVT
|17.82
|18.22
|-40,000
|Shine Pro 2.0D MT
|18.52
|18.83
|-31,000
|Sharp Pro 1.5P MT
|19.00
|21.14
|-2,14,000
|Sharp Pro 1.5P CVT
|20.40
|22.36
|-1,96,000
|Sharp Pro 2.0D MT
|21.10
|22.54
|-1,44,000
|Blackstorm 1.5P CVT
|20.72
|22.68
|-1,96,000
|Blackstorm 2.0D MT
|21.42
|22.86
|-1,44,000
|Snowstorm 1.5P CVT
|20.72
|22.68
|-1,96,000
|Snowstorm 2.0D MT
|21.42
|22.86
|-1,44,000
Beginning with pricing details, the base Style trim has seen an increase of Rs 25,000, while all other variants enjoy significant reductions in price. The Sharp Pro 1.5P MT variant experiences the largest decrease at Rs 2.14 lakh; the Snowstorm and Blackstorm variants also benefit from substantial price cuts.
|Variant
|Limited Period Price (₹ Lakh)
|Regular Price (₹ Lakh)
|Difference
|Style 2.0D MT
|17.20
|17.74
|-54,000
|Smart Pro 2.0D MT
|20.20
|22.14
|-1,94,000
|Sharp Pro 1.5P MT
|19.60
|21.90
|-2,30,000
|Sharp Pro 1.5P CVT
|21.00
|23.17
|-2,17,000
|Sharp Pro 2.0D MT
|21.70
|23.40
|-1,70,000
|Blackstorm 2.0D MT
|22.02
|23.73
|-1,71,000
|Snowstorm 2.0D MT
|22.02
|23.73
|-1,71,000
|Savvy Pro 1.5P CVT
|22.10
|24.25
|-2,15,000
In contrast to the Hector 5-seater, every variant of the Hector Plus 6-seater has seen a decrease in price. The greatest advantage goes to the Sharp Pro 1.5P MT variant, which enjoys a massive price cut of Rs 2.30 lakh.
|Variant
|Limited Period Price (₹ Lakh)
|Regular Price (₹ Lakh)
|Difference
|Style 2.0D MT
|17.20
|17.74
|-54,000
|Select Pro 1.5P MT
|17.35
|19.36
|-2,01,000
|Select Pro 1.5P CVT
|18.75
|20.63
|-1,88,000
|Select Pro 2.0D MT
|19.45
|20.84
|-1,39,000
|Smart Pro 2.0D MT
|20.20
|21.23
|-1,03,000
|Sharp Pro 1.5P MT
|19.60
|21.90
|-2,30,000
|Sharp Pro 1.5P CVT
|21.00
|23.17
|-2,17,000
|Sharp Pro 2.0D MT
|21.70
|23.14
|-1,44,000
|Blackstorm 1.5P CVT
|21.32
|23.49
|-2,17,000
|Blackstorm 2.0D MT
|22.02
|23.52
|-1,50,000
|Snowstorm 1.5P CVT
|21.32
|23.49
|-2,17,000
Similarly, for the 7-seater Hector Plus, the Sharp Pro 1.5P MT variant also receives the largest benefit of Rs 2.30 lakh; moreover, several other trims such as the Select Pro, Sharp Pro, Blackstorm, Snowstorm, and Savvy Pro receive discounts exceeding Rs 2 lakh, particularly on some petrol variants.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world