Advertisement

MG Hector, Hector Plus Prices Drop By Up To Rs 2.30 Lakh Under Limited Time Offer

MG Hector and Hector Plus have offers of up to Rs 2.30 lakh depending on the variant.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
MG Hector, Hector Plus Prices Drop By Up To Rs 2.30 Lakh Under Limited Time Offer
MG Hector

JSW MG Motor India is celebrating its sixth anniversary in India, and as a part of its celebrations, the brand has reduced the prices of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs. These price changes will be applicable for a limited period and vary depending on the model and variant chosen by the consumer. It is worth noting that the changes in the prices of the SUV range are up to Rs 2.30 lakh.

The MG Hector is the premium offering of the brand and was launched in the Indian market in 2019. It was branded as India's first internet-connected SUV and comes with a long list of features, including elements like a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a 14-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, over 70 connected car features, and an advanced ADAS suite for enhanced safety.

MG HECTOR PRICE (EX-SHOWROOM)
VariantLimited Period Price (₹ Lakh)Regular Price (₹ Lakh)Difference
Style 1.5P MT14.5014.25+25,000
Shine Pro 1.5P MT16.4217.23-81,000
Shine Pro 1.5P CVT17.8218.22-40,000
Shine Pro 2.0D MT18.5218.83-31,000
Sharp Pro 1.5P MT19.0021.14-2,14,000
Sharp Pro 1.5P CVT20.4022.36-1,96,000
Sharp Pro 2.0D MT21.1022.54-1,44,000
Blackstorm 1.5P CVT20.7222.68-1,96,000
Blackstorm 2.0D MT21.4222.86-1,44,000
Snowstorm 1.5P CVT20.7222.68-1,96,000
Snowstorm 2.0D MT21.4222.86-1,44,000

Beginning with pricing details, the base Style trim has seen an increase of Rs 25,000, while all other variants enjoy significant reductions in price. The Sharp Pro 1.5P MT variant experiences the largest decrease at Rs 2.14 lakh; the Snowstorm and Blackstorm variants also benefit from substantial price cuts.

MG HECTOR PLUS 6-SEATER PRICE (EX-SHOWROOM)
VariantLimited Period Price (₹ Lakh)Regular Price (₹ Lakh)Difference
Style 2.0D MT17.2017.74-54,000
Smart Pro 2.0D MT20.2022.14-1,94,000
Sharp Pro 1.5P MT19.6021.90-2,30,000
Sharp Pro 1.5P CVT21.0023.17-2,17,000
Sharp Pro 2.0D MT21.7023.40-1,70,000
Blackstorm 2.0D MT22.0223.73-1,71,000
Snowstorm 2.0D MT22.0223.73-1,71,000
Savvy Pro 1.5P CVT22.1024.25-2,15,000

In contrast to the Hector 5-seater, every variant of the Hector Plus 6-seater has seen a decrease in price. The greatest advantage goes to the Sharp Pro 1.5P MT variant, which enjoys a massive price cut of Rs 2.30 lakh.

MG HECTOR PLUS 7-SEATER PRICE (EX-SHOWROOM)
VariantLimited Period Price (₹ Lakh)Regular Price (₹ Lakh)Difference
Style 2.0D MT17.2017.74-54,000
Select Pro 1.5P MT17.3519.36-2,01,000
Select Pro 1.5P CVT18.7520.63-1,88,000
Select Pro 2.0D MT19.4520.84-1,39,000
Smart Pro 2.0D MT20.2021.23-1,03,000
Sharp Pro 1.5P MT19.6021.90-2,30,000
Sharp Pro 1.5P CVT21.0023.17-2,17,000
Sharp Pro 2.0D MT21.7023.14-1,44,000
Blackstorm 1.5P CVT21.3223.49-2,17,000
Blackstorm 2.0D MT22.0223.52-1,50,000
Snowstorm 1.5P CVT21.3223.49-2,17,000

Similarly, for the 7-seater Hector Plus, the Sharp Pro 1.5P MT variant also receives the largest benefit of Rs 2.30 lakh; moreover, several other trims such as the Select Pro, Sharp Pro, Blackstorm, Snowstorm, and Savvy Pro receive discounts exceeding Rs 2 lakh, particularly on some petrol variants.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
MG Hector, MG Hector Plus, MG Hector Price
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com