MG Announces Midnight Carnival For Hector; Lucky Buyers Fly To London

To redefine the car-buying experience with convenience, JSW MG Motor India has unveiled an exhilarating new campaign, 'Midnight Carnival' for its much-loved MG Hector SUV. This exclusive campaign invites customers to visit showrooms open until midnight every weekend for a limited time. As part of this offer period, 20 lucky MG Hector buyers will win a dream trip to London*, along with exclusive benefits worth up to Rs 4 lakhs. During the offer program, JSW MG Motor India is also bringing a host of value-driven offers designed to enhance the excitement of car-buying.

New Hector buyers can avail an extended warranty of 2 years / 1 lakh km, in addition to the standard 3-year warranty, along with 2 extra years of Roadside Assistance, ensuring up to 5 years of worry-free ownership. The campaign also offers 50% RTO cost benefits and access to MG Accessories for currently registered Hector vehicles*. Such initiatives are reaffirming MG Motor India's commitment to its growing community of SUV enthusiasts.

Also Read - Auto Industry Witnesses Record Sales In FY25, SUVs Remain Key Contributor

Commenting on the campaign, Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales, JSW MG Motor India said, "The MG Hector has always been the model of choice for SUV lovers in India, and our Midnight Carnival is a unique celebration of that legacy. By combining irresistible offers with memorable experiences, we're creating opportunities for both our current and future customers to be part of something truly special."

Talking of the MG Hector, debuted in 2019 as India's first Internet SUV. The MG Hector still remains one of the most-loaded SUVs in its segment with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, an immersive 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD infotainment system, 70+ connected car features, and an advanced ADAS suite.