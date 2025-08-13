Owning A Plane Costs As Much As An MG Hector? Reddit Post Sparks Conversation

Owning a plane might be a dream for many young entrepreneurs and businessmen. However, owning a plane might not be as expensive as it seems. Recently, we came across a Reddit post, suggesting that "owning a plane, all-inclusive costs about as much as an MG Hector". The post has now steered a conversation among car and aircraft enthusiasts on the platform.

In a Reddit post, user kraken_enrager sparked a discussion, stating, "Lately I have gotten into aviation and was looking at what a Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) might cost in terms of capital and operating costs, and what I discovered staggered me."

"LSAs that I have been looking at use about 26-30 litres of fuel per hour at 160 knots (300kmph). I'm looking at about total running costs of 5-7k per hour, which means, when you include tolls, maintenance, bad roads, and whatnot, owning a plane, all inclusive, costs about as much as an MG Hector would."

Look at the actuals here, adulterated petrol is 20 rupees more expensive, while giving 20% less fuel."

However, the internet fetched humour over the discussion with users' comments like- "Potatoes are Rs 40/kg. They're not powering any cars though." Other user stated- "Armchair experts desperately try to sound clever by making oversimplified comparisons."

Meanwhile, a few users also discussed the topic, presenting facts and figures on the platform. A user explained that if a small aircraft operates between Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports, parking fees are minimal, less than Rs 20 per ton per hour, and the first two hours are free. Aircraft with a maximum takeoff weight under 10,000 kg are exempt from landing charges. Also, eliminating the ground handling agent can keep the cost low, but regulatory compliance can be challenging.