Nissan X-Trail Unveiled Ahead Of India Launch

Nissan India has officially unveiled the X-Trail ahead of its launch in the coming weeks. The X-Trail is Nissan's first new product in the past few years, marking its return to India after a decade-long hiatus in its fourth generation. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Nissan X-Trail Exterior:

The Nissan X-Trail boasts a split-headlamp setup with a chunky V-motion grille up front, 20-inch alloy wheels that are proportionate to its size, and LED tail lights at the rear. The X-Trail measures 4680 mm in length, 1840 mm in width, 1725 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2705 mm. Ground clearance is rated at 210 mm.

Nissan X-Trail Interior:

Inside, the Nissan X-Trail adopts an all-black interior theme featuring a floating 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto. Other offerings include dual-zone AC, a panoramic sunroof, paddle shifts, and sliding and reclining 2nd-row seats. Safety features encompass 7 airbags, limited slip differential, and front and rear parking sensors with a 360-degree camera.

Nissan X-Trail Engine And Gearbox:

The India-spec model does not feature a strong hybrid system like its global counterpart. Instead, it is equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with 12V mild hybrid technology, delivering 163 hp and 300 Nm of torque. Power is transmitted through a CVT to the front wheels, achieving 0-100 kmph in 9.6 seconds, with a claimed fuel economy of 13.7 kmpl.

Nissan X-Trail Expected Price:

As the X-Trail is a 3-row SUV and imported as a CBU (completely built unit), it is expected to be priced north of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against models such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and the Toyota Fortuner.