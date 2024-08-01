Nissan X-Trail Launched In India At Rs 49.92 Lakh: Lacks Features, Limited To 150 Units

Nissan India has launched the X-Trail in India at Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom India). The price is on the higher side as the car is coming in via the CBU (completely built up unit) route. It is currently limited to just 150 units and will be imported in batches. The X-Trail is a petrol-only offering and will be sold in a single fully-loaded variant. The three-row SUV will be sold with a 3 year/ 1 lakh km warranty and roadside assistance as standard. Buyers will have three colour options to choose from-Pearl White, Champagne Silver, and Diamond Black.

Powering the Nissan X-Trail is a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 12V mild hybrid that's paired with a smooth CVT gearbox that promises to have minimal rubberband effect. The engine also features Nissan's variable compression tech that varies compression ratio depending on the conditions. The power figures are rated at 163 hp and 300 Nm of peak torque with the output being delivered to the front wheels of the SUV.

The X-Trail is a three-row, 7-seater offering that is equipped with features like dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 8-inch touchscreen, wireless charger, 12.3-inch driver display and drive modes. The safety net comprises seven airbags, automatic wipers, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, traction control and front parking sensors.

The flagship Nissan offering will have to lock horns with bigwigs like the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq and the Jeep Meridian.