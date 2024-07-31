2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx To Feature These FIVE Changes On The Inside

The highly-anticipated 5-door avatar of the Mahindra Thar is confirmed to launch on August 15 in India. The new 5-door variant will bring some exciting updates to the table. It will boast of increased space and comfort for adventurers. The suffix "Roxx" adds a playful twist to the model, in all wrong ways. Yes, "Armada" is a more relatable name and a better one too. Nonetheless, the 2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx will be a more practical avatar of the 3-door Thar. While the increased wheelbase will lend some robust road presence to it, big changes will be noted on the inside. Well, there are 5 big changes that we know about its cabin that are designed to elevate the premium quotient of the Roxx.

New Steering Wheel

The Thar 5-Door AKA Thar Roxx will feature a new steering wheel with more buttons. It will be borrowed from the latest range of XUVs. The new steering wheel was needed to accommodate buttons for adaptive cruise control and other ADAS functionalities. Also, some sources have revealed that Mahindra is eyeing a 5-star crash test rating for the Thar Roxx. Thus, they are looking forward to utilising a better version of the collapsible steering column.

Larger Touchscreen Infotainment Unit

Another element that the upcoming Mahindra Thar Roxx will borrow from the newest XUV on the block, is a larger touchscreen unit. The XUV 3XO's 10.25-inch touchscreen unit will be offered on the Thar Roxx. It will also come with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay functionalities. Furthermore, a premium sound speaker is also expected to be available on the Thar 5-door.

Also Read - Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV New Details Revealed

Two Sunroof Options

Like the XUV 3XO, the new Mahindra Thar Roxx will get two sunroof options. Lower variants will get a smaller single-pane unit, while the top-tier trims will feature a larger dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

Increased Safety

To reinforce occupant safety on the Mahindra Thar Roxx, the carmaker will be loading it up with a lot of features, namely six airbags, 360-degree camera, L2 ADAS, auto-dimming IRVM, seat-belt reminder, three-point seat belts for all occupants, and adjustable headrests for all seats.

Dual-Zone Climate Control

The Thar currenlty misses out on an automatic climate control feature. However, that won't be the case with the Thar Roxx. It will come with not just an automatic climate control, but a dual-zone climate control, instead.