2025 Yezdi Roadster To Launch In India On August 12

Yezdi Motorcycles is all set to launch an updated version of the Roadster in the Indian market on August 12. In this version, the is expected to get multiple updates in terms of design along with improvements in the build quality and likely a revamped engine. These changes will follow the same pattern as we saw earlier with the updated version of the Adventure. Additionally, the brand is expected to introduce a revamped version of the Scrambler.

Prior to the official launch, the motorcycle was spotted undergoing tests on Indian roads. Based on the pictures, it seems like the bike has received some changes in its styling. These modifications are evident in the refreshed design of the turn indicators and the tail section. Moreover, the test mule appears to feature shortened fenders at the rear.

Additionally, the pillion seat seems smaller than that of the previous model. All of the aforementioned factors contribute to a more cruiser-like appearance. Staying true to its heritage, the motorcycle still incorporates a dual exhaust system. This will also be enhanced by the addition of new color choices.

The current version of the Yezdi Roadster is equipped with a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 29 hp and 29.4 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is coupled with a six-speed transmission.

On the suspension front, it utilizes telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is managed by a disc with a floating caliper at both the front and rear, featuring a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the back.

With all the changes mentioned, it's possible that the motorcycle's pricing could be affected. Currently, the starting price of the Yezdi Roadster stands at Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom).