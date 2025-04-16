Advertisement

Hero Xtreme 160R vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache 160 vs Yamaha MT 15: Spec Comparison

Here's a list of the leading motorcycles in the 160 cc category with specification comparison for prospect buyers, let's have a look.

Read Time: 3 mins
Image For Representation
The 160cc motorcycle segment in India is vibrant and offers a variety of options for both performance enthusiasts and daily commuters. Some of the leading models in this category include the Hero Xtreme 160R, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160, and Yamaha MT-15. Each of these bikes presents a unique combination of design, features, and pricing. This article offers a comparative overview to help potential buyers make an informed decision.

SpecificationsHero Xtreme 160 RBajaj Pulsar NS160Apache 160Yamaha MT 15
Displacement163.2 cc160.3 cc159.7 cc155 cc
Engine4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 ValveOil Cooled, Twin Spark, 4-Valve FI DTS-iSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, SOHC, Fuel InjectionLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Max Power14.76 HP at 8500 rpm16.69 HP at 9000 rpm17.30 HP at 9250 rpm18.14 HP at 10000 rpm
Max Torque14 Nm at 6500 rpm14.6 Nm at 7250 rpm14.73 Nm at 7500 rpm14.1 Nm at 7500 rpm
Gear Box5-Speed Constant Mesh5-Speed5-Speed6-speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Tank Capacity12 litres12 litres12 litres10 litres
Wheelbase1327 mm1372 mm1357 mm1325 mm
Ground Clearance167 mm170 mm180 mm170 mm
Seat Height790 mm800 mm810 mm---
Weight139.5 Kg152 kg143 kg141 kg
Front SuspensionStandard Telescopic, 37mm diaUSD ForkTelescopic ForkTelescopic USD Front Fork
Rear Suspension7-Step Adjustable MonoshockNitrox Mono Shock Absorber with CanisterMono ShockLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
 

Hero Xtreme 160R

The Xtreme 160R has a compact design with a curb weight of approximately 139.5 kg, making it agile and easy to maneuver in urban traffic. It features a diamond-type frame, telescopic front forks, and a 7-step adjustable rear mono-shock, which ensures a balanced ride.

Features: The motorcycle is equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, and a side-stand engine cut-off for added safety.

Pricing: Starting from Rs 1.11 Lakh (ex-showroom).
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

With a kerb weight of 152 kg, the NS160 boasts a solid presence on the road. Built on a perimeter frame, it features telescopic front forks and a Nitrox monoshock at the rear, ensuring stability at high speeds.

Features: The bike is equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, an LED headlamp, and dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

Pricing: Starting from Rs 1.48 Lakh (ex-showroom). 
TVS Apache RTR 160

The Apache RTR 160 has a curb weight of 137 kg and a seat height of 790 mm, making it suitable for riders of different heights. It is equipped with a double cradle synchro stiff frame, telescopic front forks, and a gas-filled rear shock absorber, all contributing to a comfortable riding experience.

Features: The motorcycle includes a fully digital instrument cluster, an LED headlamp, and offers three ride modes: Urban, Rain, and Sport.

Pricing: Rs 1.24 to Rs 1.39 Lakh (ex-showroom).
Yamaha MT-15

The MT-15 has a kerb weight of 138 kg and a seat height of 810 mm, which provides a sporty riding posture. Built on a Deltabox frame, the motorcycle features an inverted telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock, offering superior handling capabilities.

Features: This bike is equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, and a 6-speed gearbox that includes an assist and slipper clutch.

Pricing: Rs 1.69 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Each motorcycle presents unique features tailored to diverse rider preferences. Buyers should evaluate their specific needs to select the motorcycle that best suits their riding style.
Hero Xtreme 160R, Yamaha MT15, TVS Apache RTR 160, Bajaj Pulsar NS160
