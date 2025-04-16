Hero Xtreme 160R vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache 160 vs Yamaha MT 15: Spec Comparison

Image For Representation
The 160cc motorcycle segment in India is vibrant and offers a variety of options for both performance enthusiasts and daily commuters. Some of the leading models in this category include the Hero Xtreme 160R, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160, and Yamaha MT-15. Each of these bikes presents a unique combination of design, features, and pricing. This article offers a comparative overview to help potential buyers make an informed decision.
Features: The motorcycle is equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, and a side-stand engine cut-off for added safety.
Pricing: Starting from Rs 1.11 Lakh (ex-showroom).
Features: The bike is equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, an LED headlamp, and dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.
Pricing: Starting from Rs 1.48 Lakh (ex-showroom).
Features: The motorcycle includes a fully digital instrument cluster, an LED headlamp, and offers three ride modes: Urban, Rain, and Sport.
Pricing: Rs 1.24 to Rs 1.39 Lakh (ex-showroom).
Features: This bike is equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, and a 6-speed gearbox that includes an assist and slipper clutch.
Pricing: Rs 1.69 Lakh (ex-showroom).
Each motorcycle presents unique features tailored to diverse rider preferences. Buyers should evaluate their specific needs to select the motorcycle that best suits their riding style.
|Specifications
|Hero Xtreme 160 R
|Bajaj Pulsar NS160
|Apache 160
|Yamaha MT 15
|Displacement
|163.2 cc
|160.3 cc
|159.7 cc
|155 cc
|Engine
|4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 Valve
|Oil Cooled, Twin Spark, 4-Valve FI DTS-i
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
|Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Max Power
|14.76 HP at 8500 rpm
|16.69 HP at 9000 rpm
|17.30 HP at 9250 rpm
|18.14 HP at 10000 rpm
|Max Torque
|14 Nm at 6500 rpm
|14.6 Nm at 7250 rpm
|14.73 Nm at 7500 rpm
|14.1 Nm at 7500 rpm
|Gear Box
|5-Speed Constant Mesh
|5-Speed
|5-Speed
|6-speed Constant Mesh
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|12 litres
|12 litres
|12 litres
|10 litres
|Wheelbase
|1327 mm
|1372 mm
|1357 mm
|1325 mm
|Ground Clearance
|167 mm
|170 mm
|180 mm
|170 mm
|Seat Height
|790 mm
|800 mm
|810 mm
|---
|Weight
|139.5 Kg
|152 kg
|143 kg
|141 kg
|Front Suspension
|Standard Telescopic, 37mm dia
|USD Fork
|Telescopic Fork
|Telescopic USD Front Fork
|Rear Suspension
|7-Step Adjustable Monoshock
|Nitrox Mono Shock Absorber with Canister
|Mono Shock
|Linked-Type Monocross Suspension
Hero Xtreme 160RThe Xtreme 160R has a compact design with a curb weight of approximately 139.5 kg, making it agile and easy to maneuver in urban traffic. It features a diamond-type frame, telescopic front forks, and a 7-step adjustable rear mono-shock, which ensures a balanced ride.
Features: The motorcycle is equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, and a side-stand engine cut-off for added safety.
Pricing: Starting from Rs 1.11 Lakh (ex-showroom).
Bajaj Pulsar NS160With a kerb weight of 152 kg, the NS160 boasts a solid presence on the road. Built on a perimeter frame, it features telescopic front forks and a Nitrox monoshock at the rear, ensuring stability at high speeds.
Features: The bike is equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, an LED headlamp, and dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.
Pricing: Starting from Rs 1.48 Lakh (ex-showroom).
TVS Apache RTR 160The Apache RTR 160 has a curb weight of 137 kg and a seat height of 790 mm, making it suitable for riders of different heights. It is equipped with a double cradle synchro stiff frame, telescopic front forks, and a gas-filled rear shock absorber, all contributing to a comfortable riding experience.
Features: The motorcycle includes a fully digital instrument cluster, an LED headlamp, and offers three ride modes: Urban, Rain, and Sport.
Pricing: Rs 1.24 to Rs 1.39 Lakh (ex-showroom).
Yamaha MT-15The MT-15 has a kerb weight of 138 kg and a seat height of 810 mm, which provides a sporty riding posture. Built on a Deltabox frame, the motorcycle features an inverted telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock, offering superior handling capabilities.
Features: This bike is equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, and a 6-speed gearbox that includes an assist and slipper clutch.
Pricing: Rs 1.69 Lakh (ex-showroom).
Each motorcycle presents unique features tailored to diverse rider preferences. Buyers should evaluate their specific needs to select the motorcycle that best suits their riding style.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world