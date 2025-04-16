Hero Xtreme 160R vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache 160 vs Yamaha MT 15: Spec Comparison

Specifications Hero Xtreme 160 R Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Apache 160 Yamaha MT 15 Displacement 163.2 cc 160.3 cc 159.7 cc 155 cc Engine 4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 Valve Oil Cooled, Twin Spark, 4-Valve FI DTS-i SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve Max Power 14.76 HP at 8500 rpm 16.69 HP at 9000 rpm 17.30 HP at 9250 rpm 18.14 HP at 10000 rpm Max Torque 14 Nm at 6500 rpm 14.6 Nm at 7250 rpm 14.73 Nm at 7500 rpm 14.1 Nm at 7500 rpm Gear Box 5-Speed Constant Mesh 5-Speed 5-Speed 6-speed Constant Mesh Fuel Tank Capacity 12 litres 12 litres 12 litres 10 litres Wheelbase 1327 mm 1372 mm 1357 mm 1325 mm Ground Clearance 167 mm 170 mm 180 mm 170 mm Seat Height 790 mm 800 mm 810 mm --- Weight 139.5 Kg 152 kg 143 kg 141 kg Front Suspension Standard Telescopic, 37mm dia USD Fork Telescopic Fork Telescopic USD Front Fork Rear Suspension 7-Step Adjustable Monoshock Nitrox Mono Shock Absorber with Canister Mono Shock Linked-Type Monocross Suspension

The 160cc motorcycle segment in India is vibrant and offers a variety of options for both performance enthusiasts and daily commuters. Some of the leading models in this category include the Hero Xtreme 160R, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160, and Yamaha MT-15. Each of these bikes presents a unique combination of design, features, and pricing. This article offers a comparative overview to help potential buyers make an informed decision.The Xtreme 160R has a compact design with a curb weight of approximately 139.5 kg, making it agile and easy to maneuver in urban traffic. It features a diamond-type frame, telescopic front forks, and a 7-step adjustable rear mono-shock, which ensures a balanced ride.The motorcycle is equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, and a side-stand engine cut-off for added safety.Starting from Rs 1.11 Lakh (ex-showroom).With a kerb weight of 152 kg, the NS160 boasts a solid presence on the road. Built on a perimeter frame, it features telescopic front forks and a Nitrox monoshock at the rear, ensuring stability at high speeds.The bike is equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, an LED headlamp, and dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.Starting from Rs 1.48 Lakh (ex-showroom).The Apache RTR 160 has a curb weight of 137 kg and a seat height of 790 mm, making it suitable for riders of different heights. It is equipped with a double cradle synchro stiff frame, telescopic front forks, and a gas-filled rear shock absorber, all contributing to a comfortable riding experience.The motorcycle includes a fully digital instrument cluster, an LED headlamp, and offers three ride modes: Urban, Rain, and Sport.Rs 1.24 to Rs 1.39 Lakh (ex-showroom).The MT-15 has a kerb weight of 138 kg and a seat height of 810 mm, which provides a sporty riding posture. Built on a Deltabox frame, the motorcycle features an inverted telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock, offering superior handling capabilities.This bike is equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, and a 6-speed gearbox that includes an assist and slipper clutch.Rs 1.69 Lakh (ex-showroom).Each motorcycle presents unique features tailored to diverse rider preferences. Buyers should evaluate their specific needs to select the motorcycle that best suits their riding style.