2025 Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 Launched At Rs 1.69 Lakh; Gets More Features

India Yamaha Motor has launched the 2025 version of the MT-15 Version 2.0 in the Indian market. The entry-level streetfighter now comes at a starting price of Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom), while the most expensive variant gets a price tag of Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). For the price, the brand is offering new paint scheme options and changes in the feature list aimed at improving ease of riding.

Diving into the details, the 2025 MT-15 now gets a TFT instrument cluster, which the brand has already used on the Yamaha R15. This opens doors to features like turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity via the brand's Y-Connect mobile app. Using the application, the riders can get information like parking location, fuel consumption, and malfunction alerts. All of these updates are meant to improve the appeal of the motorcycle for consumers.

Also Read: Honda CB125 Hornet, Shine 100 DX Prices Out; Details Here

In terms of appearance, the motorcycle continues to display the qualities of the MT family. In other words, it continues to have the twin-headlamp design with a rather compact appearance and a muscular fuel tank. All of this is complemented by new paint scheme options, including Ice Storm and Metallic Silver Cyan. Additionally, the bike will also have the Metallic Black and Vivid Violet Metallic colours.

Mechanically, the 2025 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 is the same as its predecessor. It continues to have the same 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which produces 18 hp of power and 14 Nm of peak torque. This unit works in conjunction with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. Along with this, the bike also gets a traction control system. With all of this, the motorcycle competes against models like the Honda CB Hornet 2.0 and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.