Anti-Corruption Watchdog Wants 7 BMW Luxury Cars. They Cost Rs 70 Lakh Each

The Lokpal, the country's anti-corruption ombudsman, wants to ride around in uber-luxurious BMW sedans and has floated a tender to buy seven of them, one for each member, including the Chairperson, former Supreme Court Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar. Each car costs Rs 70 lakh.

Media reports also said car-maker BMW will be told to provide seven days of 'training' to Lokpal drivers and staff, which will include teaching them about the cars' electronic systems and operations.

A notification dated October 16 states, "The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed Agencies for supply of seven BMW 3 Series Li Cars to the Lokpal of India."

According to the tender notice, the offers will remain valid for 90 days from date of opening.

The notification has sparked outrage online, with activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan among those hitting out at the anti-corruption body.

Bhushan accused the government of having "ground to dust" the Lokpal "by appointing servile members who are not bothered by graft and are happy with their luxuries. They are now buying 70L BMW cars for themselves!"

The institution of Lokpal has been ground to dust by the Modi govt, by keeping it vacant for many years & then appointing servile members who are not bothered by graft & are happy with their luxuries. They are now buying 70L BMW cars for themselves! pic.twitter.com/AEEE2gPMtp — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) October 21, 2025

The Congress' youth wing also hit out, declaring, "The institution of Lokpal, once a symbol of accountability, lies in ruins... Why is the government buying luxury foreign cars for a body that is missing key appointments?"

Lokpal bying 7 BMW to boost make in India concept.

Thyey buying 70 lakhs car , they can buy even 12 crore rolls-Royce, they are not because they are simple down to earth people that's why they went for BMW instead of pic.twitter.com/bYlAHLOzIN — Basu-CA & RV (@Basappamv) October 21, 2025

Meanwhile, other X users were also sharply critical. One person wrote sarcastically, "They (are) buying a car worth Rs 70 lakh. They can even buy a Rolls Royce worth Rs 12 crore... but they are not, because they are simple, down-to-earth people. That is why they went for BMW instead..."