Budget 2026-27: Lokpal Gets Rs 30 Crore, Top Vigilance Body Rs 54.56 Crore

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has been given Rs 30 crore for the next fiscal to meet its establishment and construction-related expenditures, according to the Union Budget 2026-27 presented on Sunday.

The revised budgetary outlay for Lokpal for the ongoing fiscal is Rs 32 crore, according to the Budget document. A provision of Rs 44.32 crore was made for it for the financial year (FY) 2025-26 in the last Budget.

The Lokpal is the apex body to inquire into and investigate allegations of corruption against public functionaries, including the prime minister.

Probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has been given Rs 54.56 crore for 2026-27. The provision is for secretariat expenditure of the Commission, the Budget document said.

It had got Rs 52.07 crore for FY26, which has been revised to Rs 50.66 crore for the current financial year.

The CVC is an apex governmental body responsible for promoting integrity, transparency and accountability in the country's public administration.

