BMW 3 Series M Sport Pro Edition Diesel Launched At Rs 65 Lakh

BMW India has launched a new top-spec version of the 3 Series long wheelbase sedan that's now on sale in India. The bookings have started through BMW's offline and online channels with the deliveries slated to begin soon. The 3 Series M Sport Pro is now available with the 2.0-litre diesel powertrain at a price of Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel-powered M Sport Pro variant is Rs 2.4 lakh more expensive than the petrol variant. Currently, the 3 Series long wheelbase is sold in M Sport and M Sport Pro variants.

The updates to the M Sport Pro variant include blacked out treatment for the kidney grille, glossy black diffuser and front bumper with dark shadow metallic trim. Other highlights include a car key with M-specific inserts and the M aero package. The colour options include Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Carbon Black, and Portimao Blue.

On the inside, the new variant gets Anthracite headliner upholstery. Other features like the 8.5 iDrive system with curved 14.9-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control and wireless charging remain as is.

The 320 Ld still runs the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that pumps out 190 hp/400 Nm of torque and is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox unit. There's the 2.0-litre petrol which is good for 257 hp and 400 Nm of torque.

The BMW 3 Series competes against the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Audi A4.