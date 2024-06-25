Mush Alert: New Pics From Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Reception - 'We Are Both Truly Blessed'

Sonakshi shared the image. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in an intimate ceremony at her Bandra apartment on Sunday. The couple had a registry which was followed by a grand reception. Days after the wedding, Sonakshi and Zaheer shared some stunning pictures of themselves from their reception party. In one click, Sonakshi can be seen kissing Zaheer on his forehead. The newlyweds can be seen posing for the cameras romantically. Sharing the pictures, Sonakshi and Zaheer wrote, "Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams... it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they've always hoped, wished and prayed for." They added, "If this is not divine intervention... we don't know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us."

Sharing the wedding pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a note. It read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Sonakshi wore her mother's vintage saree and jewellery for the wedding. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of Special Marriage Act.