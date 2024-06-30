Sonakshi Sinha Married 'The Greenest Flag Ever.' See Viral Post

Sonakshi shared this image. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha)

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are setting major couple goals. On Sunday, Sonakshi shared a reel on her Instagram stories. In the reel, Zaheer Iqbal can be seen walking inside what looks like a shopping mall with Sonakshi's pair of shoes in his hand. Sonakshi can be seen walking bare foot. Sonakshi captured the video and she wrote in the caption, "When you marry the greenest flag ever." Sonakshi and Zaheer got married last Sunday after dating for seven years. They hosted a big reception party following their civil wedding on June 23.

Sharing the wedding pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a note. It read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Sonakshi wore her mother's vintage saree and jewellery for the wedding. Take a look:

Sonakshi and Zaheer shared lovely snaps from their reception night. The caption read, "Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams... it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they've always hoped, wished and prayed for." They added, "If this is not divine intervention... we don't know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us." Take a look:

ICYMI, Sonakshi and Zaheer shared their unusual wedding video a few days ago. The caption read, "Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, warm hugs, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar... and it was PERFECT... it was US." Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of Special Marriage Act.